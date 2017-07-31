Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Vorticist painter; author of novels The Revenge for Love and The Apes of God (7,5) NYMAN
Whalebone whale also called a finback (7) DRUT
Name, until 1989, of SE Asian country Myanmar (5) ROSTI
In Mexican cookery, a tortilla folded into a roll with a filling and fried (4) RAMPAGE
Minnie —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Good Will Hunting (6) ENTRACTE
Michael —, composer whose works include 1986 opera The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat (5) SMALL
Administrative centre of Devon (6) HEPBURN
Guy —, 1976 Olympic 110m hurdles gold medallist (4) BIRR
Swiss grated potato pancake sometimes flavoured with bacon (5) AYR
1963 adventure film starring Robert Mitchum and Elsa Martinelli (7) VARDALOS
1976 novel by Alan Garner (3,5,4) NERISSA
Piece of music performed during an interval between two acts of a play or opera (8) WYNDHAMLEWIS
The —, 1978 horror film starring Alan Bates based on a short story by Robert Graves (5) RORQUAL
Chris —, snooker player; 2002 LG Cup tournament winner (5) BURMA
Katharine —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Morning Glory (7) TACO
Standard unit of currency of Ethiopia (4) DRIVER
1996 novel by Fay Weldon (5,5) NYMAN
Small butterfly with striped markings under the wings such as the white-letter — (10) EXETER
Port in SW Scotland housing the Wallace Tower (3) THESTONEBOOK
2007 novel by A L Kennedy (3) ENTRACTE
Nia —, actress who wrote and starred in 2002 comedy-drama film My Big Fat Greek Wedding (8) SHOUT
Woman-in-waiting of Portia in William Shakespeare play The Merchant of Venice (7) SMALL
Unreactive element of the rare gas series used in electric lights; symbol Ar (5) WORSTFEARS
Yellowish-brown hard translucent fossil resin used for jewellery (5) HAIRSTREAK
Mort —, Canada-born comedian who penned 1976 autobiography Heartland (4) DAY
VIDEO