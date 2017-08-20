Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Harriet Beecher —, author of 1852 novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin STOWE
See 25 Across FARGO
Valentino —, 2002-05, 2008 and 2009 winner of the MotoGP World Championship ROSSI
Plant of the daisy family; national emblem of Scotland THISTLE
Port in Gironde, France, on the River Garonne BORDEAUX
Jim —, Scottish fighter; WBC Lightweight champion from 1979-81 WATT
Pagan festival of Celtic origin also called Lughnasadh that occurs in August LAMMAS
Mediterranean plant with star-shaped blue flowers whose young leaves are used in salads BORAGE
John —, Secretary of State for Defence from 1981-83 NOTT
Mountain in Switzerland in the Bernese Alps JUNGFRAU
Richard —, 2004 French Open mixed doubles tennis championship winner with Tatiana Golovin GASQUET
Condition characterised by acute spasmodic abdominal pain COLIC
Nigel —, actor who played the title role in 1970s BBC TV drama series Owen, MD STOCK
Electroshock gun developed by NASA researcher Jack Cover TASER
Large hardwood tree of eastern and central North America with light ash-grey bark WHITEOAK
— Khan, lightweight boxing silver medallist at the 2004 Olympics AMIR
1997 sci-fi film starring Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman GATTACA
City in East Java, Indonesia, famous for its small sweet green mangoes PROBOLINGGO
Rex —, author of mystery novels The Broken Vase and The Hand in the Glove STOUT
1988 film comedy starring Michael Keaton in the title role BEETLEJUICE
1980 comedy-crime film starring Burt Reynolds and Lesley-Anne Down ROUGHCUT
Henri —, French painter and sculptor whose works include 1905’s Woman with the Hat MATISSE
Luciano —, motor racing driver; 2000 F1 debutant in the Austrian GP BURTI
The —, 1997 horror film starring Penelope Ann Miller and Tom Sizemore RELIC
Island off the West coast of Scotland whose chief town is Tobermory MULL
VIDEO