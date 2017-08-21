Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
2010 novel by Patricia Cornwell PORTMORTUARY
Girls’ public school near Brighton, East Sussex ROEDEAN
Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar winner for Paper Moon TATUM
Official language of Pakistan also spoken in India URDU
Temperate tree or large shrub with rounded leaves and edible brown nuts HAZEL
John —, director of film dramas Matewan and Passion Fish SAYLES
Goddess of youth and spring in Greek mythology HEBE
— 10, US spacecraft launched in 1972 that made the first fly-by of Jupiter PIONEER
The —, 2002 novel by Donna Tartt LITTLEFRIEND
1956 film drama starring Gary Cooper and Dorothy McGuire FRIENDLY
Any of various natural brown earths that contain ferric oxide with lime UMBER
Dennis —, actor; 1995 Golden Globe winner for US television series NYPD Blue FRANZ
Standard monetary unit of Argentina replaced by the peso in 1992 AUSTRAL
Small metal bar set across the fingerboard of a guitar FRET
Small open savoury sandwich served in Denmark SMORREBROD
Dance step or movement in ballet PAS
John Wyndham novel published posthumously in 1979 WEB
Oscar —, Brazilian architect who designed the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasilia NIEMEYER
Donald —, actor who had leading roles in BBC TV sitcoms It Ain’t Half Hot Mum and You Rang, M’Lord? HEWLETT
Michael —, director of films Enigma, Gorky Park and Nell APTED
1986 action film starring Sylvester Stallone and Brigitte Nielsen COBRA
2013 animated film featuring the voice talent of Colin Farrell and Josh Hutcherson EPIC
