Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Bobby —, 1939 Wimbledon singles tennis championship winner RIGGS
Ahmed —, first president of Algeria BENBELLA
Alloy of copper and zinc containing more than 50 per cent of the former BRASS
1991 comedy-drama film starring Ned Beatty and Adrian Dunbar HEARMYSONG
1994 action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis TRUELIES
1982 action film starring Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner TRON
Robert —, author of 1960 stage play A Man for All Seasons BOLT
Fictional mill town in which 1854 Charles Dickens novel Hard Times is set COKETOWN
1911 novel by Edith Wharton ETHANFROME
State of Malaysia that occupies N Borneo SABAH
1966 comedy-drama film starring Donald Pleasence and Francoise Dorleac CULDESAC
1979 sci-fi film starring Tom Skerritt and Sigourney Weaver ALIEN
Actor who played Napoleon Solo in US television series The Man from UNCLE ROBERT
Jonathan —, author of novels Every Last Cent and The Ten Word Game GASH
— Symphony, nickname of a 1786 work in C major by Joseph Haydn BEAR
C O —, Kenya player who took 5-24 against Sri Lanka in the 2003 Cricket World Cup OBUYA
North American plant of the poppy family whose underground rhizomes exude red sap when cut BLOODROOT
Philippe —, rugby union centre; 1982 France Test debutant against Romania SELLA
Building dating from the 15th century; ceremonial centre of the City of London GUILDHALL
Umberto —, author of novels The Name of the Rose and Foucault’s Pendulum ECO
Cathedral city in Marne, France REIMS
That part of a firearm behind the barrel or bore BREECH
Melissa —, author of novels The Nanny, The Waitress and Persuading Annie NATHAN
Major mountain system of South America ANDES
Standard monetary unit of Brazil REAL
British nobleman ranking below a marquis and above a viscount EARL
VIDEO