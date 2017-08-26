Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
1976 novel by Robert B Parker PROMISEDLAND
Jean-Baptiste —, French sculptor whose works include 1744 marble Mercury Attaching his Wings PIGALLE
— Peninsula, area of land in South Australia between Spencer Gulf and Gulf St Vincent YORKE
Cesar —, Swiss hotelier who died in 1918 RITZ
County in England whose administrative centre is Dorchester DORSET
Richard —, radio and television presenter whose credits include Blue Peter and The Big Breakfast BACON
US state; capital Salem OREGON
Period of forty weekdays from Ash Wednesday to Holy Saturday in the Christian Church LENT
2002 sci-fi film starring Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix SIGNS
2007 film thriller starring George Clooney in the title role MICHAEL
Claude Joseph —, composer of French national anthem La Marseillaise ROUGETDE
— Castle, Kent home of Anne Boleyn before her marriage to Henry VIII HEVER
Railway that ran the Flying Scotsman service from King’s Cross to Edinburgh (inits) LNER
1988 film drama starring Charlotte Burke based on 1958 Catherine Storr novel Marianne Dreams PAPERHOUSE
Discontinued Olympic men’s event first won at the 1906 Intercalated Games by Hjalmar Mellander PENTATHLON
God of fields, woods, shepherds and flocks in Greek mythology PAN
1975 crime film for which Chris Sarandon was a Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee DOG
Thomas —, furniture maker who authored The Cabinet-Maker and Upholsterer’s Drawing-Book SHERATON
Village in Kent after which a type of institution for young offenders was named BORSTAL
Jimmy —, actor who played Agent John Travis in 2000 film thriller Bless the Child SMITS
Capital of Ghana ACCRA
Pacific island; capital Hagatna GUAM
