Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Arthur —, composer of 1949 opera The Olympians BLISS
1983 comedy-drama film starring Rob Lowe and Jacqueline Bisset CLASS
Costantino —, Italian golfer; 1997 Canon European Masters tournament winner ROCCA
Lee —, Aston Villa midfield footballer; 1998 England cap winner against the Czech Republic HENDRIE
The —, oratorio by Joseph Haydn first performed in Vienna in 1798 CREATION
Second — War, 1899-1902 conflict in South Africa BOER
1996 action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Caan ERASER
Association of London underwriters that began in a coffee house in Tower Street in the late 17th-century LLOYDS
Island in the Inner Hebrides separated from the Scottish mainland by the Sound of — JURA
Ballet jump with one leg outstretched and the other beating against it CABRIOLE
Third movement of piano work Suite bergamasque by Claude Debussy CLAIRDE
Sam —, 1942 winner of the PGA Championship SNEAD
Bobby —, golfer who won The Open Championship in 1957 LOCKE
2009 action film starring Chris Pine as James T Kirk STARTREK
Nicolas —, president of France from 2007-12 SARKOZY
In Greek mythology, the infinite space that existed before creation CHAOS
Musical term indicating that a passage is getting gradually softer DECRESCENDO
Jeremy —, former presenter of BBC motoring series Top Gear CLARKSON
David —, Northants cricketer; 1987 England Test debutant against Pakistan in Leeds CAPEL
Yellow-flowered North American plant such as the Smooth — OXEYE
— Sea, lake east of the Caspian Sea that straddles the boundary between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan ARAL