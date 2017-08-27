Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Arthur —, composer of 1949 opera The Olympians
|BLISS
|1983 comedy-drama film starring Rob Lowe and Jacqueline Bisset
|CLASS
|Costantino —, Italian golfer; 1997 Canon European Masters tournament winner
|ROCCA
|Lee —, Aston Villa midfield footballer; 1998 England cap winner against the Czech Republic
|HENDRIE
|The —, oratorio by Joseph Haydn first performed in Vienna in 1798
|CREATION
|Second — War, 1899-1902 conflict in South Africa
|BOER
|1996 action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Caan
|ERASER
|Association of London underwriters that began in a coffee house in Tower Street in the late 17th-century
|LLOYDS
|Island in the Inner Hebrides separated from the Scottish mainland by the Sound of —
|JURA
|Ballet jump with one leg outstretched and the other beating against it
|CABRIOLE
|Third movement of piano work Suite bergamasque by Claude Debussy
|CLAIRDE
|Sam —, 1942 winner of the PGA Championship
|SNEAD
|Bobby —, golfer who won The Open Championship in 1957
|LOCKE
|2009 action film starring Chris Pine as James T Kirk
|STARTREK
|Nicolas —, president of France from 2007-12
|SARKOZY
|In Greek mythology, the infinite space that existed before creation
|CHAOS
|Musical term indicating that a passage is getting gradually softer
|DECRESCENDO
|Jeremy —, former presenter of BBC motoring series Top Gear
|CLARKSON
|David —, Northants cricketer; 1987 England Test debutant against Pakistan in Leeds
|CAPEL
|Yellow-flowered North American plant such as the Smooth —
|OXEYE
|— Sea, lake east of the Caspian Sea that straddles the boundary between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan
|ARAL