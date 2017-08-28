Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|1988 Woody Allen film drama starring Gena Rowlands and Mia Farrow
|ANOTHERWOMAN
|Will —, actor who played Paul ‘Woody’ Joyner in BBC series Casualty
|THORP
|1976 film drama starring Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster
|TAXI
|Friend to Sextus Pompey in William Shakespeare play Antony and Cleopatra
|MENAS
|Small breed of domestic fowl named after a former seaport in Java
|BANTAM
|Asian republic; capital Tehran
|IRAN
|Alexei —, premier of the Soviet Union from 1924-30
|RYKOV
|Capital of Libya
|TRIPOLI
|1935 novel by P G Wodehouse featuring the characters Lotus Blossom and Gertrude Butterwick
|THELUCKOFTHE
|The —, 15th fence in the 2017 Grand National
|CHAIR
|Port in Finistere, France; a major naval station of the country
|BREST
|1988 novel by Erich Segal
|DOCTORS
|Starchy cereal from an Asian palm tree, which is used for puddings
|SAGO
|Village in Dorset associated with a nearby swannery
|ABBOTSBURY
|The —, BBC reality series starring Lord Sugar
|APPRENTICE
|The —, British story paper published from 1907-39
|GEM
|Wine containing aromatic herbs drunk mixed with gin
|VERMOUTH
|Andrew —, 17th-century poet and satirist whose works include The Mower’s Song and Last Instructions to a Painter
|MARVELL
|1983 novel by Elmore Leonard
|STICK
|David —, English magician associated with puppet Basil Brush, who died in 1978
|NIXON
|Helmut —, chancellor of West Germany from 1982-90
|KOHL