Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

1988 Woody Allen film drama starring Gena Rowlands and Mia Farrow ANOTHERWOMAN
Will —, actor who played Paul ‘Woody’ Joyner in BBC series Casualty THORP
1976 film drama starring Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster TAXI
Friend to Sextus Pompey in William Shakespeare play Antony and Cleopatra MENAS
Small breed of domestic fowl named after a former seaport in Java BANTAM
Asian republic; capital Tehran IRAN
Alexei —, premier of the Soviet Union from 1924-30 RYKOV
Capital of Libya TRIPOLI
1935 novel by P G Wodehouse featuring the characters Lotus Blossom and Gertrude Butterwick THELUCKOFTHE
The —, 15th fence in the 2017 Grand National CHAIR
Port in Finistere, France; a major naval station of the country BREST
1988 novel by Erich Segal DOCTORS
Starchy cereal from an Asian palm tree, which is used for puddings SAGO
Village in Dorset associated with a nearby swannery ABBOTSBURY
The —, BBC reality series starring Lord Sugar APPRENTICE
The —, British story paper published from 1907-39 GEM
Wine containing aromatic herbs drunk mixed with gin VERMOUTH
Andrew —, 17th-century poet and satirist whose works include The Mower’s Song and Last Instructions to a Painter MARVELL
1983 novel by Elmore Leonard STICK
David —, English magician associated with puppet Basil Brush, who died in 1978 NIXON
Helmut —, chancellor of West Germany from 1982-90 KOHL