Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 2nd 2017

Clue
Solution
Stig —, Swedish winner of the 1984 World Rally Drivers’ Championship (9) SCANDALS
Peter —, singer-actor; member of The Monkees (4) ZWICKAU
See 13 BURKE
Robert —, Archbishop of Canterbury from 1980-91 (6) RUBENS
Eric —, fighter who beat Nathan King in 2004 to become WBU Super Middleweight champion (7) STIRCRAZY
2012 winner of the Oaks ridden by Seamie Heffernan (3) FRANKMUIR
Town in Saxony, Germany, at the foot of the Ore Mountains (7) LOSEY
James —, broadcaster whose credits include BBC TV series Connections, Tomorrow’s World and The Day the Universe Changed (5) MEASLES
Bernice —, author of novels Madame Sousatzka and The Elected Member (6) CREEPSHOW
Fine soft wool from goats of a disputed region of SW central Asia (8) TAU
Type of flaky pastry produced in very thin sheets (4) WATTEAU
Epistolary Jane Austen novel published posthumously in 1871 (4,5) BREDA
1980 comedy crime film starring Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor (4,5) BLOMQVIST
Author of 1993 novel The Walpole Orange and 1997 autobiography A Kentish Lad (5,4) TORK
Joseph —, director of films Secret Ceremony and Modesty Blaise (5) RUNCIE
Highly contagious viral disease characterised by a rash of small red spots (7) ROMAN
Any or all of the sacred writings of Hinduism written in early Sanskrit (4) TEYMOUR
Jonas —, US virologist who developed a vaccine against poliomyelitis (4) WAS
Louise —, sculptor whose works include 1996’s Spider (9) CASHMERE
1982 George A Romero horror film anthology scripted by Stephen King (9) FILO
19th letter in the Greek alphabet (3) STIRCRAZY
Jean-Antoine —, French painter whose works include 1717’s The Embarkation for Cythera (7) FRANKMUIR
City in the Netherlands where Charles II of England resided during his exile (5) VEDA
Lake —, largest natural lake in Wales (4) SALK
Watery liquid that separates from the curd when milk is clotted (4) BOURGEOIS
