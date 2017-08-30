Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
2007 film documentary written and directed by Michael Moore SICKO
US state; capital Denver COLORADO
Tropical disease of cattle, horses, camels and dogs transmitted by insects SURRA
1850 novel by Charles Kingsley ALTONLOCKE
Former province of N France settled by Vikings in the 10th-century NORMANDY
Actor who played the title role in 1937 film drama Elephant Boy SABU
Clive —, former rugby union wing; 1974 Wales Test debutant against Ireland REES
Eamon —, president of the Republic of Ireland from 1959-73 DEVALERA
The —, 1994 action film starring Sylvester Stallone and Sharon Stone SPECIALIST
Ted —, London-born bandleader who died in 1969 HEATH
State capital of Oregon, US SALEM
Eurasian finch with a yellow-green body and black bib SISKIN
— Sea, arm of the Arctic Ocean east of Novaya Zemlya and north of Siberia KARA
1991 novel by Jilly Cooper POLO
Tree or shrub with bright red berries associated with the festive season HOLLY
1982 Elmore Leonard novel CATCHASER
Jeanne —, actress who played the title role in 1968 film comedy Great Catherine MOREAU
— Republic, area of southern central Russia whose capital is Gorno-Altaysk ALTAI
Female of a rabbit or hare DOE
G R —, Australia Test cricketer who hit 138 against England in Nottingham in 1989 MARSH
Genus of herbaceous plants that includes dyer’s rocket and mignonette RESEDA
1989 biopic starring Michael Chiklis as comedian John Belushi WIRED
Standard unit of currency of Turkey LIRA
Port in SE Ghana on the Atlantic Ocean TEMA
