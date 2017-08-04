Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers August 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz August 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
| Jane —, actress who played Calamity Jane in 1948 comedy-Western The Paleface (7)
|RUSSELL
| 1983 film comedy directed by and starring Woody Allen (5)
|ANNA
| Paolo —, Florentine painter whose works include The Battle of San Romano, 1432 (7)
|BIRDY
| British unit of measurement equal to one eighth of an ounce (6)
|MAKING
| Ancient region of central Italy between the Rivers Tiber and Arno (7)
|SWEETPEA
| Former Indian copper coin worth one sixteenth of a rupee (4)
|LELY
| 1984 film drama starring Matthew Modine in the title role (5)
|KERR
| Small port in NW Somerset on the Bristol Channel coast (7)
|MARIACHI
| See 17
|KNOX
| John —, actor who played the title role in 1988 film The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (7)
|NEEL
| Anton Chekhov play published in 1897 whose title character is Ivan Petrovich Voynitsky (5,5)
|ZELIG
| Climbing plant of the genus Lathyrus widely cultivated for its butterfly-shaped fragrant flowers (5,3)
|UCCELLO
| Peter —, 17th-century painter whose works include Girl with a Parrot (4)
|DRACHM
| Graham —, TV chef known as The Galloping Gourmet (4)
|KEITH
| Bluish-white metallic element; symbol Zn (4)
|ETRURIA
| Arctic mammal also called a bladdernose seal (6,4)
|WATCHET
| Harry —, 1941 flat race champion jockey nicknamed The Head Waiter (5)
|NEVILLE
| Mexican folk music played by a group of street musicians (8)
|UNCLEVANYA
| John —, theologian who established the Presbyterian Church of Scotland in 1560 (4)
|DRURY
| Louis —, joint recipient with Hannes Alfven of the 1970 Nobel Prize in Physics (4)
|HOODEDSEAL
| See 9
|WRAGG