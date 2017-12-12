Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz December 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Annunzio Paolo —, Venice-born arranger-conductor popular in the post-war era in Britain MANTOVANI
River that flows through Florence, Italy ARNO
Mikko —, Finnish driver; 2007 Wales Rally GB winner HIRVONEN
Pat —, US actor who played Commissioner James Gordon in 1989 action film Batman HINGLE
The —, 1999 crime film starring Terence Stamp as Wilson LIMEY
1977 UK no 1 single by Kenny Rogers LUCILLE
River that flows through Cambridge to the River Ouse CAM
Overseas region of France in the Indian Ocean; capital Saint-Denis REUNION
Stephen —, cyclist; 1987 Giro d’Italia winner ROCHE
Burrowing rodent of the squirrel family such as the alpine — or hoary — MARMOT
2008 novel by Toni Jordan ADDITION
Joan —, Spanish painter whose works include 1967’s The Gold of Azure MIRO
Type of US music with roots in British folk music BLUEGRASS
1973 P G Wodehouse novel whose characters include Ephraim Trout and Ivor Llewellyn BACHELORS
Name given to the cricket Test series between England and Australia ASHES
Silvery-white metallic element; symbol Tb TERBIUM
Any of a family of stringed instruments that preceded the violin family VIOL
Large Old World tree of the mahogany family whose bark is used to make a tonic NEEM
1929 Alfred Hitchcock film thriller starring Anny Ondra BLACKMAIL
2008 film thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Ewan McGregor DECEPTION
David —, South Africa-born playwright; artistic director of the Young Vic, London appointed in 2000 LAN
Jim —, 1991 French Open singles tennis championship winner COURIER
Marvin —, former Netherlands youth footballer who played in Britain for Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers EMNES
Billy —, singer-actor who played Cat in 1991 biopic The Doors IDOL
Large freshwater game and food fish of Europe, Asia and North America with long narrow jaws PIKE
VIDEO