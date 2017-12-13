Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 14th 2017

Clue Solution
County of the Republic of Ireland whose towns include Clones and Carrickmacross MONAGHAN
Jorn —, Danish architect who designed the Sydney Opera House UTZON
Late US director of 1974 horror film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre TOBEHOOPER
Pale yellowish-green colour whose name derives from French phrase Water of the Nile EAUDENIL
Marcel —, German golfer; 2014 BMW Masters winner SIEM
Kenneth —, actor who played Richard Hannay in 1959 adventure film The 39 Steps MORE
2003 comedy-drama film starring Michael Caine, Robert Duvall and Haley Joel Osment SECONDHAND
Augustus —, London-born artist and traveller attached to HMS Beagle from 1831-32 EARLE
US port and resort in Central Coast, California north of San Luis Obispo MONTEREY
In music, the note forming the foundation of a chord ROOT
Port on Osaka Bay, Honshu, Japan KOBE
1727 work; first of the four Coronation Anthems by George Frideric Handel ZADOK
Michael —, Chairman of the Conservative Party from 1998-2001 ANCRAM
Piece of music composed for a group of nine instruments or singers NONET
The —, 1999 biopic starring Denzel Washington as boxer Rubin Carter HURRICANE
Hirobumi —, former Japanese prime minister assassinated in 1909 ITO
Alasdair —, Director-General of the BBC from 1982-87 MILNE
Member of a hill-dwelling people inhabiting mainly Arunachal Pradesh, India MISHMI
City in central France; capital of Nievre department NEVERS
Kate —, Labour MP for Vauxhall since 1989; Minister for Sport from 1999-2001 HOEY
Salvador —, Spanish painter whose works include 1937’s Metamorphosis of Narcissus DALI