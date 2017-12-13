Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz December 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|County of the Republic of Ireland whose towns include Clones and Carrickmacross
|MONAGHAN
|Jorn —, Danish architect who designed the Sydney Opera House
|UTZON
|Late US director of 1974 horror film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
|TOBEHOOPER
|Pale yellowish-green colour whose name derives from French phrase Water of the Nile
|EAUDENIL
|Marcel —, German golfer; 2014 BMW Masters winner
|SIEM
|Kenneth —, actor who played Richard Hannay in 1959 adventure film The 39 Steps
|MORE
|2003 comedy-drama film starring Michael Caine, Robert Duvall and Haley Joel Osment
|SECONDHAND
|Augustus —, London-born artist and traveller attached to HMS Beagle from 1831-32
|EARLE
|US port and resort in Central Coast, California north of San Luis Obispo
|MONTEREY
|In music, the note forming the foundation of a chord
|ROOT
|Port on Osaka Bay, Honshu, Japan
|KOBE
|1727 work; first of the four Coronation Anthems by George Frideric Handel
|ZADOK
|Michael —, Chairman of the Conservative Party from 1998-2001
|ANCRAM
|Piece of music composed for a group of nine instruments or singers
|NONET
|The —, 1999 biopic starring Denzel Washington as boxer Rubin Carter
|HURRICANE
|Hirobumi —, former Japanese prime minister assassinated in 1909
|ITO
|Alasdair —, Director-General of the BBC from 1982-87
|MILNE
|Member of a hill-dwelling people inhabiting mainly Arunachal Pradesh, India
|MISHMI
|City in central France; capital of Nievre department
|NEVERS
|Kate —, Labour MP for Vauxhall since 1989; Minister for Sport from 1999-2001
|HOEY
|Salvador —, Spanish painter whose works include 1937’s Metamorphosis of Narcissus
|DALI