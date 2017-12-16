Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz December 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Long-running BBC TV game show originally hosted by McDonald Hobley in 1966 ITSAKNOCKOUT
Pipe on a set of bagpipes on which the melody is played CHANTER
High-quality black tea made from the downy tips of young buds PEKOE
God of love in Greek mythology EROS
Large New World vulture such as the Andean — CONDOR
Alfred Thayer —, US Navy officer who authored The Influence of Sea Power Upon History, 1660-1783 MAHAN
Henry —, English Parliamentarian general and son-in-law of Oliver Cromwell IRETON
1979 film drama starring Nastassja Kinski in the title role TESS
Shrub with fragrant violet, pink or white flowers LILAC
W B Yeats play performed at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin in 1906 DEIRDRE
The —, 1979 novel by Irwin Shaw TOPOFTHEHILL
Thin slice of meat, usually veal, coated with egg and breadcrumbs and fried ESCALOPE
Bottom-dwelling ray with a flattened diamond-shaped body SKATE
Town in Indre-et-Loire, France housing a Gothic cathedral TOURS
Market town in North Yorkshire on the River Aire housing a medieval castle SKIPTON
The —, 2008 action film starring Edward Norton in the title role as Bruce Banner INCREDIBLE
Best Director Oscar nominee for Women in Love KENRUSSELL
Any one of the 10 black-belt grades of judo proficiency DAN
1983 novel by Bernard MacLaverty CAL
Toxic insecticide originally developed in the 1940s DIELDRIN
Largest city in New Brunswick, Canada MONCTON
Clifford —, author of stage plays Waiting for Lefty and Clash by Night ODETS
Capital of Gard, France whose Roman remains include the Maison Carree NIMES
Commonest basic pattern of the human fingerprint LOOP
