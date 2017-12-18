Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Diploma in France introduced by Napoleon I in 1808 required by students in order to go onto university BACCALAUREAT
1962 film drama starring Pat Boone and Nancy Kwan THEMAIN
Hugh —, actor who played Daniel Cleaver in 2001 romcom Bridget Jones’s Diary GRANT
Bedfordshire-born author whose works include In High Places and The Moneychangers ARTHUR
La —, 1892 opera by Alfredo Catalani WALLY
2013 animated film featuring the voice talent of Colin Farrell and Josh Hutcherson EPIC
Art —, actor who played Kamran Shah in 1987 action film The Living Daylights MALIK
Capital of Kenya NAIROBI
London barrister in 1859 Charles Dickens novel A Tale of Two Cities SYDNEYCARTON
Fred —, Australian director of films Plenty, Roxanne and Barbarosa SCHEPISI
Elephant in stories for children by Jean de Brunhoff BABAR
John Howard —, American actor-playwright who wrote the lyrics to song Home Sweet Home PAYNE
— XIII, 16th-century Pope best known for his reformation of the calendar GREGORY
New Zealand forest parrot with a long curved beak KAKA
1957 biopic starring Rock Hudson as Colonel Dean E Hess BATTLEHYMN
Will —, British comedian who played the title role in 1937 film Oh, Mr Porter! HAY
2001 sporting biopic starring Will Smith in the title role ALI
Barbara —, British sculptress whose works include 1963 bronze Square Forms with Circles HEPWORTH
2006 novel by William McIlvanney WEEKEND
Marc —, Hull FC scrum-half; 2016 and 2017 Lance Todd Trophy winner SNEYD
City in Lombardy; chief financial centre of Italy MILAN