Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 19th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Diploma in France introduced by Napoleon I in 1808 required by students in order to go onto university
|BACCALAUREAT
|1962 film drama starring Pat Boone and Nancy Kwan
|THEMAIN
|Hugh —, actor who played Daniel Cleaver in 2001 romcom Bridget Jones’s Diary
|GRANT
|Bedfordshire-born author whose works include In High Places and The Moneychangers
|ARTHUR
|La —, 1892 opera by Alfredo Catalani
|WALLY
|2013 animated film featuring the voice talent of Colin Farrell and Josh Hutcherson
|EPIC
|Art —, actor who played Kamran Shah in 1987 action film The Living Daylights
|MALIK
|Capital of Kenya
|NAIROBI
|London barrister in 1859 Charles Dickens novel A Tale of Two Cities
|SYDNEYCARTON
|Fred —, Australian director of films Plenty, Roxanne and Barbarosa
|SCHEPISI
|Elephant in stories for children by Jean de Brunhoff
|BABAR
|John Howard —, American actor-playwright who wrote the lyrics to song Home Sweet Home
|PAYNE
|— XIII, 16th-century Pope best known for his reformation of the calendar
|GREGORY
|New Zealand forest parrot with a long curved beak
|KAKA
|1957 biopic starring Rock Hudson as Colonel Dean E Hess
|BATTLEHYMN
|Will —, British comedian who played the title role in 1937 film Oh, Mr Porter!
|HAY
|2001 sporting biopic starring Will Smith in the title role
|ALI
|Barbara —, British sculptress whose works include 1963 bronze Square Forms with Circles
|HEPWORTH
|2006 novel by William McIlvanney
|WEEKEND
|Marc —, Hull FC scrum-half; 2016 and 2017 Lance Todd Trophy winner
|SNEYD
|City in Lombardy; chief financial centre of Italy
|MILAN