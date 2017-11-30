Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz December 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Swiss artist known for his design of the creature in 1979 sci-fi film Alien HRGIGER
Unit of distance in navigation equal to one tenth of a sea mile CABLE
River of central England that flows to the River Severn at Tewkesbury AVON
Jack —, US actor who played Frank Clemens in 1971 film Western Hannie Caulder ELAM
Large deer also called a moose ELK
Gene —, US singer-songwriter whose UK top ten singles include Just One Smile and Backstage PITNEY
Hard white calcified substance covering the crown of each tooth ENAMEL
Stored-heat cooker invented by Nobel Prize winner Gustaf Dalen AGA
Whitelaw —, editor of the New York Tribune; United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom from 1905-12 REID
1978 stage musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice EVITA
Neil —, actor who stars as DCI John Barnaby in ITV series Midsomer Murders DUDGEON
1964 crime film starring Lee Marvin and Angie Dickinson THEKILLERS
Family of flowering plants that includes the Ningpo — and Mimbres — FIGWORT
West African republic; capital Lome TOGO
Structure designed by John Nash originally erected on The Mall, London, as a gateway to Buckingham Palace MARBLE
State capital of Virginia, US RICHMOND
Michael —, Canadian singer whose UK no 1 albums include Christmas and Crazy Love BUBLE
1965 mystery film starring Tony Randall as Hercule Poirot THEALPHABET
Type of bass oboe used in 1905 Richard Strauss opera Salome HECKELPHONE
1987 horror film starring Adrian Pasdar and Jenny Wright NEARDARK
Paul —, author of 1971 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds ZINDEL
US and Canadian Mennonite sect that traces its origin to Jakob Amman AMISH
The —, 1997 film drama starring Anthony Hopkins and Alec Baldwin EDGE
VIDEO