Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 20th 2017

Clue
Solution
1992 film comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith SISTERACT
Geoffrey —, Labour MP for Ashfield from 1992-2010; Secretary of State for Defence from 1999-2005 HOON
1970s ITV sitcom starring Richard O’Sullivan in the title role MANABOUT
State of NW Mexico; capital Hermosillo SONORA
1939 novel by Rumer Godden BLACK
I R —, Australia Test cricketer who hit 159 not out against New Zealand in Auckland in 1974 REDPATH
BBC TV animated series for children based on books by Michael and Joanne Cole BOD
Alfred —, French army officer whose imprisonment for treason in 1894 raised issues of anti-Semitism DREYFUS
Berkshire horse racecourse that hosts the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes ASCOT
Anton —, English actor who played Fagin in BBC TV drama series Dickensian LESSER
1983 Bill Forsyth comedy-drama film starring Peter Riegert, Denis Lawson and Burt Lancaster LOCALHERO
1923 Dorothy L Sayers mystery novel featuring Lord Peter Wimsey WHOSEBODY
1979 action film starring Roger Moore as James Bond MOONRAKER
J Bruce —, chairman of the White Star Line shipping company portrayed on screen by Jonathan Hyde in 1997 film Titanic ISMAY
1847 novel by Benjamin Disraeli subtitled The New Crusade TANCRED
J D —, author of novels Divided in Death and Origin in Death ROBB
European game fish with a cylindrical dark-greenish body CHUB
James —, Labour MP for South Shields from 1935-64; Home Secretary from 1945-51 CHUTEREDE
Edmundo —, Trinidad-born bandleader and nightclub owner who died in 2011 ROS
Water plant of the genus Typha also called reed mace BULRUSH
Badminton shot played to the back of the opponent’s court CLEAR
Jimmy —, London-based shoe and handbag designer CHOO
Wife of Cronus and mother of Zeus in Greek mythology RHEA
