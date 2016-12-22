Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 23rd 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz December 23rd 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
1927 Opera-oratorio by Igor Stravinsky based on a tragedy by Sophocles OEDIPUSREX
Roman emperor who had a wall built in Britain as a defence against the northern tribes HADRIAN
Hard greyish-black mineral used as an abrasive and polishing agent EMERY
Henry —, 1978 Commonwealth 5,000m gold medallist RONO
Vikram —, author of novels The Golden Gate and An Equal Music SETH
The —, 1982 film comedy starring Richard Pryor and Jackie Gleason TOY
Ancient Greek city; site of the most famous oracle of Apollo DELPHI
Herol —, British boxer defeated by Julian Jackson in a 1990 WBC Middleweight title fight GRAHAM
David —, cartoonist who created the character Colonel Blimp LOW
Front part of the lower leg SHIN
Green-blue colour; the complementary of red CYAN
George —, 1900 Olympic 2,500m steeplechase winner ORTON
Small dried seedless grape of the Mediterranean region CURRANT
Daughter of Zeus and Demeter in Greek mythology whose Roman equivalent was Proserpina PERSEPHONE
Number used to denote the position in an ordered sequence ORDINAL
Peter —, Scottish painter whose works include White Canoe and Orange Sunshine DOIG
Harold —, winner of the 2005 Nobel Prize in Literature PINTER
The —, 1975 Frederick Forsyth novella set on Christmas Eve 1957 SHEPHERD
Chris —, winner of the US Open women’s singles tennis championship from 1975-78 EVERT
Rare uranium mineral named after its place of origin in the Fergana Valley, Kyrgyzstan TYUYAMUNITE
Seaside town home to the Royal Liverpool Golf Club HOYLAKE
1996 comedy-drama film starring Kevin Costner and Rene Russo TINCUP
Peter —, Aston Villa 1982 European Cup Final winning scorer WITHE
2012 biopic directed by and starring Ben Affleck; 2013 Best Picture Oscar winner ARGO
VIDEO