Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 26th 2016

Clue
Solution
Edward —, prime minister from 1970-74 HEATH
Tony —, actor who played McLaren in BBC TV sitcom Porridge OSOBA
Jacques —, president of the International Olympic Committee from 2001-13 ROGGE
1973 biopic starring Al Pacino in the title role SERPICO
Town in Warwickshire on the River Anker NUNEATON
Curve with an S-shaped profile used in coving OGEE
— cake, British pastry with a filling of dried fruit ECCLES
In Greek mythology, the mother of Achilles by Peleus THETIS
Organisation formed in 1961 to administer a common policy for the sale of petroleum OPEC
Cultivated variety of cabbage with branched greenish flower heads BROCCOLI
Region of central Italy whose capital is Florence TUSCANY
Jan —, prime minister of South Africa from 1939-48 SMUTS
Name, from 1971-97, of the Democratic Republic of the Congo ZAIRE
Town in Moray, Scotland, on the River Lossie housing a ruined cathedral ELGIN
2007 film comedy starring Damian Lewis and Kate Ashfield THEBAKER
Island in the English Channel whose two main parts are linked by the isthmus La Coupee SARK
Town in the Falkirk council area on the Firth of Forth associated with the oil refining industry GRANGEMOUTH
University in Birmingham founded in 1966 ASTON
Bushy leguminous plant also called garbanzo cultivated for its edible seeds CHICKPEA
Michael —, author of stage plays Alphabetical Order and Noises Off FRAYN
Freshwater carnivorous mammal with smooth fur and webbed feet OTTER
Arvo —, Estonian composer born in 1935 PART
