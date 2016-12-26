Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz December 27th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Stairway in Rome leading up to the church of the Santissima Trinita dei Monti SPANISHSTEPS
Side of a coin that bears the main design OBVERSE
2006 comedy-drama film starring Peter O’Toole, Leslie Phillips and Jodie Whittaker VENUS
European freshwater fish with a dark greenish body RUDD
John —, radio announcer known for his annual commentary on the University Boat Race, who died in 1996 SNAGGE
Iolanda —, 1960 and 1964 Olympic high jump gold medallist BALAS
P T —, showman who formed a circus with rival J A Bailey in 1881 BARNUM
The —, 2008 novel by Christos Tsiolkas SLAP
County town of County Tyrone in Northern Ireland OMAGH
1968 novel by Arthur Hailey AIRPORT
1939 novel by Agatha Christie MURDERISEASY
Tall pointed cleft cap worn by a Christian bishop MITRE
Small mouse-like long-snouted mammal such as the common — SHREW
Wallace —, US poet whose volumes include The Auroras of Autumn and Harmonium STEVENS
2004 debut novel by Martin Sixsmith SPIN
Small open savoury sandwich served in Denmark SMORREBROD
System of healing based on the manipulation of bones OSTEOPATHY
Twining plant cultivated for its edible tuber YAM
George —, Respect Party politician; Bradford West MP from 2012-15 GALLOWAY
Feudal code of the Japanese samurai BUSHIDO
John Logie —, Scottish engineer and television pioneer who died in 1946 BAIRD
David —, South African golfer; 1993 Canadian Open winner FROST
Genus of plants that includes cuckoopint ARUM
