Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 2nd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|US television Western series that ran from 1959-65 starring Eric Fleming and Clint Eastwood
|RAWHIDE
|Scout also called Hawkeye in stories by James Fenimore Cooper
|NATTY
|The —, 1941 Compton Mackenzie novel
|MONARCH
|Anatole —, French winner of the 1921 Nobel Prize in Literature
|FRANCE
|1880 novel by Emile Zola
|NANA
|Slice of meat rolled around a stuffing and cooked
|ROULADE
|Johann David —, author of 1812 novel The Swiss Family Robinson
|WYSS
|Gina —, actress who played Judy Molloy in 2009 film comedy In the Loop
|MCKEE
|Mount —, highest mountain in Greece
|OLYMPUS
|River rising in Russia near Smolensk that flows south to the Black Sea
|DNIEPER
|2008 novel by Jill Mansell
|ANOFFERYOU
|1988 comedy-drama film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater
|HEATHERS
|The —, 1957 radio play by John Mortimer later adapted for television and the stage
|DOCK
|Catherine —, wife of Henry VIII from 1543-47
|PARR
|— gun, light 9 mm sub-machine-gun formerly used in the British Army
|STEN
|Wojtek —, 1978 Australian Open men’s doubles tennis championship winner with Kim Warwick
|FIBAK
|Stage name of New York City-born entertainer and agent Milton Marx
|GUMMO
|John —, winner of the 1973 US Open singles tennis championship
|NEWCOMBE
|Amanda —, actress who played Kate Curtis in 2009 adventure film 2012
|PEET