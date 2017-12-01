Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
US television Western series that ran from 1959-65 starring Eric Fleming and Clint Eastwood RAWHIDE
Scout also called Hawkeye in stories by James Fenimore Cooper NATTY
The —, 1941 Compton Mackenzie novel MONARCH
Anatole —, French winner of the 1921 Nobel Prize in Literature FRANCE
1880 novel by Emile Zola NANA
Slice of meat rolled around a stuffing and cooked ROULADE
Johann David —, author of 1812 novel The Swiss Family Robinson WYSS
Gina —, actress who played Judy Molloy in 2009 film comedy In the Loop MCKEE
Mount —, highest mountain in Greece OLYMPUS
River rising in Russia near Smolensk that flows south to the Black Sea DNIEPER
2008 novel by Jill Mansell ANOFFERYOU
1988 comedy-drama film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater HEATHERS
The —, 1957 radio play by John Mortimer later adapted for television and the stage DOCK
Catherine —, wife of Henry VIII from 1543-47 PARR
— gun, light 9 mm sub-machine-gun formerly used in the British Army STEN
Wojtek —, 1978 Australian Open men’s doubles tennis championship winner with Kim Warwick FIBAK
Stage name of New York City-born entertainer and agent Milton Marx GUMMO
John —, winner of the 1973 US Open singles tennis championship NEWCOMBE
Amanda —, actress who played Kate Curtis in 2009 adventure film 2012 PEET