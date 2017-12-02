Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz December 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
1954 novel by Erskine Caldwell LOVEANDMONEY
S M H —, India Test cricketer who hit 102 against England in Mumbai in 1984 KIRMANI
1990 Woody Allen film comedy starring Mia Farrow in the title role ALICE
Raised structure at the stern of a vessel POOP
Arrangement of pivoting rings that keeps navigation instruments in a horizontal position at sea or in the air GIMBAL
Anton —, Vienna-born zither player who composed and played the theme from 1949 film noir The Third Man KARAS
Northernmost of the Greek Cyclades island group ANDROS
Yellow precious metal; symbol Au GOLD
River rising in SW Tibet that flows south-west across Pakistan to the Arabian Sea INDUS
Port in SW England on the River Avon BRISTOL
1966 comedy-drama film starring Hayley Mills, John Mills and Hywel Bennett THEFAMILYWAY
1979 novel by Arthur Hailey OVERLOAD
Daniel Francois —, prime minister of South Africa from 1948-54 MALAN
Bill —, television naturalist and comedian born in 1941 ODDIE
2002 sci-fi film starring George Clooney and Natascha McElhone SOLARIS
Standard unit of currency of Ghana CEDI
1999 comedy-horror film starring Bill Pullman and Bridget Fonda LAKEPLACID
1969 film musical starring Barbra Streisand in the title role HELLODOLLY
2012 winner of the Oaks ridden by Seamie Heffernan WAS
Peterkin —, survivor, with Ralph Rover and Jack Martin, of a shipwreck in R M Ballantyne novel The Coral Island GAY
1940 film drama starring Clark Gable and Spencer Tracy BOOMTOWN
David —, British actor who portrayed Jacob Freud in 1962 biopic Freud KOSSOFF
Barack —, US president from 2009-17 OBAMA
Twin sister of Sebastian in William Shakespeare play Twelfth Night VIOLA
Roald —, author of 1964 children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory DAHL
