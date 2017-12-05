Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz December 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
2006 novel by Ruth Rendell THEWATERS
Small port and resort in Argyll and Bute, W Scotland OBAN
Stavros —, Greek shipping tycoon who died in 1996 NIARCHOS
— Peninsula, area of land in E Canada between the St Lawrence River and Chaleur Bay GASPE
Stephen —, author of novels Takedown and Hot Blood LEATHER
Edgar Allan —, US short-story writer who died in 1849 POE
Large feline mammal of African and Asian forests LEOPARD
Peter —, 2013 winner, with Francois Englert, of the Nobel Prize in Physics HIGGS
Burmese diplomat; third Secretary-General of the United Nations, from 1961-71 UTHANT
2008 winner of The Oaks ridden by Seb Sanders LOOKHERE
Gaming stake put up before the deal in poker ANTE
Species of Dianthus also called clove pink CARNATION
2008 action film starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson FOOLSGOLD
Coastal city in SE Texas, US famously struck by a hurricane in 1900 GALVESTON
Yuzuru —, 2014 Winter Olympics men’s singles figure skating gold medallist HANYU
Asian woody grass of the bamboo subfamily whose stems are used for canes and umbrella handles WHANGEE
Society set up in Poperinge, Belgium, during WWI to encourage Christian comradeship TOCH
Marcelo —, 1998 Australian Open singles tennis championship runner-up RIOS
Australian shrub with a flowering spike also known as blackboy GRASSTREE
City in Israel housing Ben Gurion International Airport LOD
Maria —, winner of the 1959 US National Singles tennis championship BUENO
1950s political movement in Cyprus led by Georgeios Grivas EOKA
2008 biopic starring Sophie Okonedo as Sandra Laing SKIN
VIDEO