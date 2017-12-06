Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz December 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Bob —, Best Director Oscar winner for Cabaret FOSSE
Large carrion-eating diurnal bird of prey of the New World such as the Carunculated — or Striated — CARACARA
Language of which Norwegian linguist Knut Bergsland produced a comprehensive dictionary in 1994 ALEUT
1995 action film starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson MONEYTRAIN
Inflammation of the mucous membrane of the nose RHINITIS
OA —, Middlesex cricketer; 2006 England Test debutant against India in Mumbai SHAH
James —, Scottish author of 1824 novel The Private Memoirs and Confessions of a Justified Sinner HOGG
US golfer; 1994 Texas Open tournament winner BOBESTES
Henry —, author of novels Tarka the Otter and Salar the Salmon WILLIAMSON
Marland —, Harlequins and England rugby union wing YARDE
Pietro —, Italian painter noted for a 1955 portrait of Queen Elizabeth II ANNIGONI
Clare —, 1983-2010 Labour MP for Birmingham Ladywood; Secretary of State for International Development from 1997-2003 SHORT
Brendan —, actor who played the title role in 1997 action-comedy film George of the Jungle FRASER
1979 film drama starring Ray Winstone and Mick Ford SCUM
Spice made from the dried aril round a nutmeg seed MACE
John —, author of novels The Sot-Weed Factor and Giles Goat-Boy BARTH
Opaque green mineral consisting of hydrated copper carbonate MALACHITE
Leg and loin of an animal, such as a deer, eaten as food HAUNCH
2004 UK no 1 single by Britney Spears TOXIC
Market town in Norfolk at the mouth of the Great Ouse; a leading port in the Middle Ages KINGSLYNN
Boxing sanctioning organisation run by Edward S Levine IBO
— Rebellion, name by which the Indian Mutiny of 1857-58 was also known SEPOY
Seat for riding on the back of an elephant or camel HOWDAH
2008 crime drama film starring Keanu Reeves and Forest Whitaker STREET
Semiaquatic mammal whose fur is highly valued MINK
Ogden —, US humorist whose volumes include 1931’s Hard Lines NASH
