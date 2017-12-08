Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers December 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz December 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
1886 novel by Louisa M Alcott JOSBOYS
Tributary of the Svir River in NW Russia PASHA
Marco Antonio —, WBC Super Featherweight champion from 2004-07 BARRERA
The —, 17th-century painting by Diego Velazquez damaged by suffragette Mary Richardson in 1914 ROKEBY
Town in NE Wales on the Dee estuary housing a ruined castle FLINT
Chemical element; symbol Pb LEAD
Catherine —, 2003 and 2007 World Championships marathon gold medallist NDEREBA
Syngman —, president of South Korea from 1948-60 RHEE
In heraldry, the colour red GULES
2000 crime film starring Benicio Del Toro and Dennis Farina SNATCH
1988 film drama starring Christine Lahti, Judd Hirsch and Martha Plimpton RUNNING
Richard —, actor son of actress Patricia Hayes who played Bertrum Muffet in 1970 film comedy Carry On Loving OCALLAGHAN
Ernest —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Marty BORGNINE
Walled city in N England on the River Ouse YORK
Tropical Asian plant with fleshy leaves cultivated for its large edible rootstock TARO
Elisabeth —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Leaving Las Vegas SHUE
Winona —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for The Age of Innocence RYDER
Shrub or tree with clusters of small white flowers such as the Sierra — or American — BLADDERNUT
2007 comedy-horror film starring Jess Weixler and John Hensley TEETH
Small European tree with poisonous yellow drooping flowers LABURNUM
God of war in Greek mythology ARES
Card of the lowest ranking suit in bridge CLUB
Richard —, British boxer who fought Muhammad Ali for the World Heavyweight title in 1976 DUNN
VIDEO