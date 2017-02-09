Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz February 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1987 film thriller starring Cher and Dennis Quaid SUSPECT
Enchantress in Greek mythology who detained Odysseus on her island CIRCE
Elisha Graves —, American inventor of an elevator who died in 1861 OTIS
A J —, US motor racing driver; 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans winner with Dan Gurney FOYT
C M —, England Test cricketer who took 7-50 against Pakistan at Birmingham in 1978 OLD
Capital of Portugal LISBON
Four-wheeled horse-drawn carriage named after a town in Bavaria LANDAU
Large New Zealand parrot with brownish-green plumage KEA
Capital and chief port of Qatar DOHA
Soft absorbent material made from cotton or linen used to dress wounds LINT
Tourist island of the Balearics in the Mediterranean IBIZA
Freddie —, comedian who played Gilbert Pinner in 1961 film What a Whopper FRINTON
WBO Super Featherweight champion from May to September 2008 ALEXARTHUR
Bob —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Mona Lisa HOSKINS
Jennifer —, actress who played Frances Houseman in 1987 film drama Dirty Dancing GREY
1970 biopic starring George C Scott in the title role PATTON
Island in San Francisco Bay that housed a federal prison until 1963 ALCATRAZ
Jimmy —, member of the Crazy Gang whose comedy partner was Teddy Knox NERVO
William Shakespeare play first published in 1623 featuring the characters Celia and Rosalind ASYOULIKEIT
Eurasian sparrow-sized bird the male of which has a black head and white collar REEDBUNTING
Port in Gironde, France, on the River Garonne BORDEAUX
Animal horn used as a musical instrument in Jewish religious ceremonies SHOFAR
Airy spirit in William Shakespeare play The Tempest ARIEL
Mardy —, 2004 Olympic singles tennis silver medallist FISH
