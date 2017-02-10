Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Elias —, 17th-century antiquary whose collection of artefacts and library was donated to Oxford University ASHMOLE
Chloe Grace —, US actress who played Hit-Girl in 2010 action-comedy film Kick-Ass MORETZ
Robert —, US Arctic explorer who died in 1920 PEARY
Pseudonym of illustrator Hablot Knight Browne PHIZ
Baruch —, Dutch philosopher whose chief work is 1677’s Ethics SPINOZA
Tropical yellow-flowered plant cultivated for its strong fibre JUTE
Nicol —, 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth women’s squash gold medallist DAVID
Unit for measuring the intensity of a sound; symbol dB DECIBEL
Georgia —, US painter whose works include Sky Above Clouds IV and Shell No 1 OKEEFFE
2012 novel by Iain Banks STONEMOUTH
Resort town in Angus, Scotland, east of Brechin MONTROSE
Fat from the abdomen of a pig rendered and clarified for use in cooking LARD
Villainous ensign in William Shakespeare play Othello IAGO
Thomas —, 18th-century English composer noted for his setting of Shakespearean songs ARNE
Sylvester —, actor who played the title role in BBC TV series Doctor Who from 1987-89 MCCOY
Variety of the wild ass that occurs in Tibet KIANG
Old Testament priest of the 5th century BC EZRA
US state whose capital is Des Moines IOWA
James —, actor who played Pte Walker in BBC TV sitcom Dad’s Army BECK