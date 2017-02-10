Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz February 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Elias —, 17th-century antiquary whose collection of artefacts and library was donated to Oxford University
|ASHMOLE
|Chloe Grace —, US actress who played Hit-Girl in 2010 action-comedy film Kick-Ass
|MORETZ
|Robert —, US Arctic explorer who died in 1920
|PEARY
|Pseudonym of illustrator Hablot Knight Browne
|PHIZ
|Baruch —, Dutch philosopher whose chief work is 1677’s Ethics
|SPINOZA
|Tropical yellow-flowered plant cultivated for its strong fibre
|JUTE
|Nicol —, 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth women’s squash gold medallist
|DAVID
|Unit for measuring the intensity of a sound; symbol dB
|DECIBEL
|Georgia —, US painter whose works include Sky Above Clouds IV and Shell No 1
|OKEEFFE
|2012 novel by Iain Banks
|STONEMOUTH
|Resort town in Angus, Scotland, east of Brechin
|MONTROSE
|Fat from the abdomen of a pig rendered and clarified for use in cooking
|LARD
|Villainous ensign in William Shakespeare play Othello
|IAGO
|Thomas —, 18th-century English composer noted for his setting of Shakespearean songs
|ARNE
|Sylvester —, actor who played the title role in BBC TV series Doctor Who from 1987-89
|MCCOY
|Variety of the wild ass that occurs in Tibet
|KIANG
|Old Testament priest of the 5th century BC
|EZRA
|US state whose capital is Des Moines
|IOWA
|James —, actor who played Pte Walker in BBC TV sitcom Dad’s Army
|BECK