Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 12th 2017

Clue Solution
1831 opera by Vincenzo Bellini whose heroine is Amina LASONNAMBULA
Port and former capital of Nigeria on the Bight of Benin LAGOS
City in Russia at the confluence of the Om and Irtysh Rivers OMSK
Cesare —, Italian cardinal and politician; model for Niccolo Machiavelli’s The Prince BORGIA
Port in Asturias, Spain, on the Bay of Biscay GIJON
Michael —, IBF Heavyweight champion from 1996-97 MOORER
Sacred river in Samuel Taylor Coleridge poem Kubla Khan ALPH
US artist whose works include 1958’s Making Apple Butter GRANDMAMOSES
Strong black coffee made by forcing steam through ground beans ESPRESSO
Higher scoring of two sets of rings on an archery target INNER
Department store in New York City associated with a famous Thanksgiving Day parade MACYS
Philip —, co-discoverer with Edwin McMillan of the element neptunium ABELSON
Type of wooden or wooden-soled shoe CLOG
The —, 1926 novel by Arthur Conan Doyle LANDOFMIST
1972 Best Music, Original Song Oscar winner for Theme from Shaft ISAACHAYES
Russian space station launched in February 1986 MIR
The —, 1925 film directed, written by and starring Charles Chaplin GOLDRUSH
Place near Jerusalem where, according to the Hebrew Bible, children were sacrificed GEHENNA
Genus of small terrestrial lizards that inhabit warm regions of the Old World AGAMA
Don —, actor who played Maxwell Smart in 1980 film comedy The Nude Bomb ADAMS
Inscription placed over the head of Christ head during the Crucifixion (inits) INRI