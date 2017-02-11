Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz February 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|1831 opera by Vincenzo Bellini whose heroine is Amina
|LASONNAMBULA
|Port and former capital of Nigeria on the Bight of Benin
|LAGOS
|City in Russia at the confluence of the Om and Irtysh Rivers
|OMSK
|Cesare —, Italian cardinal and politician; model for Niccolo Machiavelli’s The Prince
|BORGIA
|Port in Asturias, Spain, on the Bay of Biscay
|GIJON
|Michael —, IBF Heavyweight champion from 1996-97
|MOORER
|Sacred river in Samuel Taylor Coleridge poem Kubla Khan
|ALPH
|US artist whose works include 1958’s Making Apple Butter
|GRANDMAMOSES
|Strong black coffee made by forcing steam through ground beans
|ESPRESSO
|Higher scoring of two sets of rings on an archery target
|INNER
|Department store in New York City associated with a famous Thanksgiving Day parade
|MACYS
|Philip —, co-discoverer with Edwin McMillan of the element neptunium
|ABELSON
|Type of wooden or wooden-soled shoe
|CLOG
|The —, 1926 novel by Arthur Conan Doyle
|LANDOFMIST
|1972 Best Music, Original Song Oscar winner for Theme from Shaft
|ISAACHAYES
|Russian space station launched in February 1986
|MIR
|The —, 1925 film directed, written by and starring Charles Chaplin
|GOLDRUSH
|Place near Jerusalem where, according to the Hebrew Bible, children were sacrificed
|GEHENNA
|Genus of small terrestrial lizards that inhabit warm regions of the Old World
|AGAMA
|Don —, actor who played Maxwell Smart in 1980 film comedy The Nude Bomb
|ADAMS
|Inscription placed over the head of Christ head during the Crucifixion (inits)
|INRI