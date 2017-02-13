Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz February 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
The —, 1957 film drama starring Richard Attenborough and Dorothy Alison SCAMP
Louis —, French designer of the modern two-piece swimsuit REARD
Rory —, 2012 and 2014 winner of the PGA Championship MCILROY
Capital of the autonomous community of Navarre, Spain PAMPLONA
Department of central France; capital Bourges CHER
Fortified wine originally from the Jerez region of Spain SHERRY
Keith —, 1978 and 1982 Commonwealth triple jump gold medallist CONNOR
Wall or fence set in a ditch so as not to interrupt the landscape HAHA
Resin obtained from a tree of NW Africa whose hard dark wood is used for decorative work SANDARAC
John —, Secretary of State for Wales from 1993-95 REDWOOD
Department of SE France whose capital is Grenoble ISERE
Craig —, Australian golfer; 2002 WGC-NEC Invitational tournament winner PARRY
Number represented by VII in Roman numerals SEVEN
The —, 2000 film drama starring Peter Mullan and Milla Jovovich CLAIM
The —, 1970 novel by Claire Rayner MEDDLERS
Piece of music composed for three people TRIO
Frank —, Emmy nominee for his role as The Riddler in 1960s US television series Batman GORSHIN
Lowest layer of the Earth’s atmosphere TROPOSPHERE
Linda —, actress who played Simone Beck in 2009 film drama Julie & Julia EMOND
Eurasian plant in the genus Reseda once cultivated as the source of a bright yellow dye DYERSROCKET
The —, 2003 novel by Elizabeth Buchan GOODWIFE
Mammal also called a spiny anteater ECHIDNA
W C —, US musician and songwriter whose works include St Louis Blues HANDY
Christopher —, actor who played the title role in 1978 action film Superman REEVE
VIDEO