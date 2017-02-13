Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz February 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Surname of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, before her marriage to Prince Charles
|PARKERBOWLES
|City in Northern Ireland on the River Lagan associated with the linen industry
|LISBURN
|Walled city in Tuscany, Italy, housing a 13th-century university
|SIENA
|Roman poet whose works include Ars Amatoria
|OVID
|State of SW India; capital Thiruvananthapuram
|KERALA
|Hazel —, former MP for Salford; Labour Party Chair from 2006-07
|BLEARS
|European freshwater fish with a slender bluish-green body
|DACE
|Chris —, actor who played Tommy O’Dwyer in 2005 comedy-drama film Festival
|ODOWD
|Tammy —, country music singer married to George Jones from 1969-75
|WYNETTE
|The —, 2006 film drama starring Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale
|PRESTIGE
|Capital of South Korea
|SEOUL
|1996 action film starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton
|TWISTER
|The —, 1996 Peter Greenaway film drama starring Vivian Wu and Ewan McGregor
|PILLOWBOOK
|Tetralogy of novels by Ford Madox Ford whose central character is Christopher Tietjens
|PARADESEND
|Genus of wild and domestic cattle including the gaur, gayal and zebu
|BOS
|R W T —, England Test cricketer who hit 221 against West Indies at Lord’s in 2004
|KEY
|Capital of the state of Tripura, India
|AGARTALA
|Pierre —, prime minister of Canada from 1980-84
|TRUDEAU
|Cricket shot played to a low bouncing ball
|SWEEP
|Sam —, 1942 winner of the PGA Championship
|SNEAD
|Organisation also called the Joint State Political Directorate which formed the Soviet secret police from 1923-34
|OGPU