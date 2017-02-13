Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Surname of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, before her marriage to Prince Charles PARKERBOWLES
City in Northern Ireland on the River Lagan associated with the linen industry LISBURN
Walled city in Tuscany, Italy, housing a 13th-century university SIENA
Roman poet whose works include Ars Amatoria OVID
State of SW India; capital Thiruvananthapuram KERALA
Hazel —, former MP for Salford; Labour Party Chair from 2006-07 BLEARS
European freshwater fish with a slender bluish-green body DACE
Chris —, actor who played Tommy O’Dwyer in 2005 comedy-drama film Festival ODOWD
Tammy —, country music singer married to George Jones from 1969-75 WYNETTE
The —, 2006 film drama starring Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale PRESTIGE
Capital of South Korea SEOUL
1996 action film starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton TWISTER
The —, 1996 Peter Greenaway film drama starring Vivian Wu and Ewan McGregor PILLOWBOOK
Tetralogy of novels by Ford Madox Ford whose central character is Christopher Tietjens PARADESEND
Genus of wild and domestic cattle including the gaur, gayal and zebu BOS
R W T —, England Test cricketer who hit 221 against West Indies at Lord’s in 2004 KEY
Capital of the state of Tripura, India AGARTALA
Pierre —, prime minister of Canada from 1980-84 TRUDEAU
Cricket shot played to a low bouncing ball SWEEP
Sam —, 1942 winner of the PGA Championship SNEAD
Organisation also called the Joint State Political Directorate which formed the Soviet secret police from 1923-34 OGPU