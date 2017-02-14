Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Race of decadent people in 1895 H G Wells novel The Time Machine ELOI
Hardy breed of long-bodied reddish pigs originating in Staffordshire TAMWORTH
Small tree or shrub whose leaves are used to make a beverage TEA
Ralph —, author of 1952 novel Invisible Man ELLISON
Mackenzie —, actor-comedian who played Ragetti in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series CROOK
Ricky —, IBO Light Welterweight champion from 2007-09 HATTON
Peninsula comprising the Asian part of Turkey ANATOLIA
Joaquim —, 1984 Olympic 800m gold medallist CRUZ
Algernon —, English lyric poet whose works include 1882’s Tristram of Lyonesse SWINBURNE
US state whose capital is Trenton NEWJERSEY
Franklin D —, president of the US from 1933-45 ROOSEVELT
Town in Kent; one of the original Cinque Ports HYTHE
African republic; capital Mogadishu SOMALIA
1999 film comedy starring Matthew McConaughey in the title role EDTV
Former name of Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, after which a brand of bitters is named ANGOSTURA
Vladimir —, Russia-born Music Director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra from 1987-94 ASHKENAZY
2001 novel by Freya North FEN
Dependent territory of New Zealand consisting of the atolls Atafu, Nukunonu and Fakaofo TOKELAU
Dick —, actor who played LSD in 1968 film comedy The Producers SHAWN
Peter —, former presenter of BBC TV series Newsnight and Tomorrow’s World SNOW