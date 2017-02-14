Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz February 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Race of decadent people in 1895 H G Wells novel The Time Machine
|ELOI
|Hardy breed of long-bodied reddish pigs originating in Staffordshire
|TAMWORTH
|Small tree or shrub whose leaves are used to make a beverage
|TEA
|Ralph —, author of 1952 novel Invisible Man
|ELLISON
|Mackenzie —, actor-comedian who played Ragetti in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series
|CROOK
|Ricky —, IBO Light Welterweight champion from 2007-09
|HATTON
|Peninsula comprising the Asian part of Turkey
|ANATOLIA
|Joaquim —, 1984 Olympic 800m gold medallist
|CRUZ
|Algernon —, English lyric poet whose works include 1882’s Tristram of Lyonesse
|SWINBURNE
|US state whose capital is Trenton
|NEWJERSEY
|Franklin D —, president of the US from 1933-45
|ROOSEVELT
|Town in Kent; one of the original Cinque Ports
|HYTHE
|African republic; capital Mogadishu
|SOMALIA
|1999 film comedy starring Matthew McConaughey in the title role
|EDTV
|Former name of Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, after which a brand of bitters is named
|ANGOSTURA
|Vladimir —, Russia-born Music Director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra from 1987-94
|ASHKENAZY
|2001 novel by Freya North
|FEN
|Dependent territory of New Zealand consisting of the atolls Atafu, Nukunonu and Fakaofo
|TOKELAU
|Dick —, actor who played LSD in 1968 film comedy The Producers
|SHAWN
|Peter —, former presenter of BBC TV series Newsnight and Tomorrow’s World
|SNOW