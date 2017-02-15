Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 16th 2017

admin Mirror Quiz

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz February 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Liang —, Chinese snooker player; 2016 English Open tournament winner WENBO
South American republic whose capital is Bogota COLOMBIA
The —, 1955 war film drama starring Richard Todd and Michael Redgrave DAMBUSTERS
City in Russia on the Dnieper River; scene of severe fighting in World War II SMOLENSK
1996 novel by Frederick Forsyth ICON
Stirling —, F1 World Drivers’ Championship runner-up from 1955-57 MOSS
Wine bottle holding the equivalent of six normal bottles REHOBOAM
Republic in the Caribbean; capital Port-au-Prince HAITI
1999 film drama starring Guy Pearce and Robert Carlyle RAVENOUS
George —, Union Army Major General in the American Civil War who defeated Robert E Lee at the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863 MEADE
Darren —, comic actor who portrayed John Cleese in 2011 TV film Holy Flying Circus BOYD
2010 film drama starring Eva Green and Matt Smith also known as Clone WOMB
Bob —, Best Director Oscar winner for Cabaret FOSSE
Tom —, golfer; 1982 US Open championship winner WATSON
Claire —, actress who starred as Julie Morton in 2005 comedy-drama film The Family Stone DANES
Dance similar to the samba that originated in Brazil BOSSANOVA
Helen —, actress who plays Gail Rodwell in ITV soap Coronation Street WORTH
Maxime —, Toulouse wing/fullback; 2008 France Test debutant against Argentina MEDARD
Henry John —, US food manufacturer noted for the advertising slogan 57 Varieties HEINZ
Herman —, author of 1971 novel The Winds of War WOUK
Food fish of the northern hemisphere with an elongated body, large head and two dorsal fins HAKE