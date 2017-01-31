Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz February 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Small port and resort in Argyll and Bute, W Scotland OBAN
Norman —, US illustrator and painter whose works include a 1968 oil of Richard M Nixon ROCKWELL
Ray —, Widnes rugby league fullback; 1975 Lance Todd Trophy winner DUTTON
Brownish-grey colour whose name derives from the French word for mole TAUPE
Ludwig van Beethoven opera originally produced under the title Leonore FIDELIO
Federal US bureau created in 1947 to conduct espionage activities CIA
Baseball player who receives the ball from the pitcher CATCHER
Word representing the letter O in the NATO phonetic alphabet OSCAR
Andre —, 1995 Australian Open singles tennis championship winner AGASSI
Paul —, Swiss artist whose works include 1928’s Cat and Bird KLEE
Variety of peach tree whose fruit has a smooth skin NECTARINE
Seaport in Northern Ireland with a ferry link to Fleetwood, Lancashire LARNE
Genus of shrubs widely cultivated for their drooping purple, red or white flowers FUCHSIA
Rob —, actor who played Sam Seaborn in US television drama series The West Wing LOWE
David —, rugby union prop; 1986 Scotland Test debutant against France SOLE
John —, English Lollard leader, a friend of Henry V, who is reputedly the basis for William Shakespeare’s character Falstaff OLDCASTLE
Director of films LBJ and This Is Spinal Tap ROBREINER
Pyramidal coniferous tree FIR
One of a race of creatures in Greek mythology with the head, arms and torso of a man and legs and lower body of a horse CENTAUR
Textile fabric made from wood pulp RAYON
Small slender European freshwater fish also called an ide ORFE
Katarina —, 1988 Olympic figure skating gold medallist WITT
VIDEO