Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar winner for Topkapi
|PETERUSTINOV
|Arthur —, author of 1930 adventure novel Swallows and Amazons
|RANSOME
|Caribbean dance in which participants pass under a bar while leaning backwards
|LIMBO
|Tributary of the Volga River upon which Perm and Solikamsk stand
|KAMA
|Artificially created human being in Jewish legend brought to life by supernatural means
|GOLEM
|Adolphe —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for The Front Page
|MENJOU
|Maori war chant
|HAKA
|Christopher —, actor who played Dr Emmett L Brown in the Back to the Future film series
|LLOYD
|In law, death due to accident without intent to harm or criminal negligence
|MISADVENTURE
|The —, 1980 action-comedy film starring Peter O’Toole and Steve Railsback
|STUNTMAN
|Richard —, comedian-actor who played the title role in 1985 film Brewster’s Millions
|PRYOR
|Town in NE Surrey near Sandown Park horse racecourse
|ESHER
|Nest in which a hare lives
|FORM
|Suburb of Wollongong, Australia, housing an artificial port and industrial complex
|PORTKEMBLA
|Scottish actor who played Private Frazer in BBC TV sitcom Dad’s Army
|JOHNLAURIE
|Former French coin of low denomination
|SOU
|Tony —, 1989 British Open snooker tournament winner
|MEO
|Soft silvery-white metallic element; symbol Tl
|THALLIUM
|Musical note also known as a double whole note
|BREVE
|Singer-actor who played Baron Frankenstein in 1985 film fantasy The Bride
|STING
|John —, painter launched in London in 1781 as the Cornish Wonder
|OPIE