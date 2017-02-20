Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar winner for Topkapi PETERUSTINOV
Arthur —, author of 1930 adventure novel Swallows and Amazons RANSOME
Caribbean dance in which participants pass under a bar while leaning backwards LIMBO
Tributary of the Volga River upon which Perm and Solikamsk stand KAMA
Artificially created human being in Jewish legend brought to life by supernatural means GOLEM
Adolphe —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for The Front Page MENJOU
Maori war chant HAKA
Christopher —, actor who played Dr Emmett L Brown in the Back to the Future film series LLOYD
In law, death due to accident without intent to harm or criminal negligence MISADVENTURE
The —, 1980 action-comedy film starring Peter O’Toole and Steve Railsback STUNTMAN
Richard —, comedian-actor who played the title role in 1985 film Brewster’s Millions PRYOR
Town in NE Surrey near Sandown Park horse racecourse ESHER
Nest in which a hare lives FORM
Suburb of Wollongong, Australia, housing an artificial port and industrial complex PORTKEMBLA
Scottish actor who played Private Frazer in BBC TV sitcom Dad’s Army JOHNLAURIE
Former French coin of low denomination SOU
Tony —, 1989 British Open snooker tournament winner MEO
Soft silvery-white metallic element; symbol Tl THALLIUM
Musical note also known as a double whole note BREVE
Singer-actor who played Baron Frankenstein in 1985 film fantasy The Bride STING
John —, painter launched in London in 1781 as the Cornish Wonder OPIE