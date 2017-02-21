Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 22nd 2017

Mirror Quiz February 22nd 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Member of a people of Rwanda and Burundi HUTU
Sue —, author of novels Queen Camilla and Number Ten TOWNSEND
Emile —, 19th-century author of Dictionnaire de la langue francaise LITTRE
2000 novel by James Delingpole FIN
Another name for the tympanic membrane EARDRUM
Cecil —, British financier; prime minister of the Cape Colony from 1890-96 RHODES
Starchy cereal used for puddings obtained from an Asian palm tree SAGO
British medical journal founded in 1823 by Thomas Wakley THELANCET
Industrial city in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, on the River Neckar STUTTGART
Largest town in Powys, Wales, on the River Severn NEWTOWN
Carrie-Anne —, actress who played Trinity in The Matrix action film series MOSS
1880 novel by Emile Zola NANA
Fielding position in baseball to the left of second base viewed from the home plate SHORTSTOP
1979 film drama starring Mel Gibson in the title role TIM
Fused clavicles of a bird also called a wishbone FURCULA
Frank —, WBC Heavyweight champion from 1995-96 BRUNO
Bird to which the adjective columbine relates DOVE
Henry —, conductor who founded the Promenade Concerts in London WOOD