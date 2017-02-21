Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz February 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Member of a people of Rwanda and Burundi
|HUTU
|Sue —, author of novels Queen Camilla and Number Ten
|TOWNSEND
|Emile —, 19th-century author of Dictionnaire de la langue francaise
|LITTRE
|2000 novel by James Delingpole
|FIN
|Another name for the tympanic membrane
|EARDRUM
|Cecil —, British financier; prime minister of the Cape Colony from 1890-96
|RHODES
|Starchy cereal used for puddings obtained from an Asian palm tree
|SAGO
|British medical journal founded in 1823 by Thomas Wakley
|THELANCET
|Industrial city in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, on the River Neckar
|STUTTGART
|Largest town in Powys, Wales, on the River Severn
|NEWTOWN
|Carrie-Anne —, actress who played Trinity in The Matrix action film series
|MOSS
|1880 novel by Emile Zola
|NANA
|Fielding position in baseball to the left of second base viewed from the home plate
|SHORTSTOP
|1979 film drama starring Mel Gibson in the title role
|TIM
|Fused clavicles of a bird also called a wishbone
|FURCULA
|Frank —, WBC Heavyweight champion from 1995-96
|BRUNO
|Bird to which the adjective columbine relates
|DOVE
|Henry —, conductor who founded the Promenade Concerts in London
|WOOD