Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 23rd 2017

Clue
Solution
Vincent —, US actor who portrayed Orson Welles in 1994 biopic Ed Wood DONOFRIO
Roman soldier in a series of novels by Barry Sadler beginning with 1979’s The Eternal Mercenary CASCA
Strong alcoholic drink distilled from fermented fruits SCHNAPPS
Front part of the lower leg SHIN
Henry —, sugar merchant who established a London art gallery in 1897 TATE
Former residence of Sir Walter Scott near Melrose on the River Tweed ABBOTSFORD
Australian marsupial that feeds on eucalyptus leaves KOALA
Old nautical term for port, the left side of a ship when facing the bow LARBOARD
John —, author of poems The Eve of St Agnes and Ode on a Grecian Urn KEATS
Slow-witted character in BBC Radio comedy series The Goon Show voiced by Spike Milligan ECCLES
Group of rock-forming minerals used in heating elements MICA
Robert —, German bacteriologist awarded the 1905 Nobel Prize in Medicine KOCH
River in Russia; longest in Europe VOLGA
Terry —, late fantasy writer best known for the Discworld series of novels PRATCHETT
Ben —, author of stage plays The Alchemist and Volpone who died in 1637 JONSON
The —, 1980s US television series starring George Peppard and Mr T ATEAM
Inn in Southwark, London, mentioned in The Canterbury Tales by Geoffrey Chaucer THETABARD
23rd letter of the Greek alphabet PSI
Muriel —, author of novels The Girls of Slender Means and The Finishing School SPARK
1988 novel by Jilly Cooper RIVALS
Jorn —, Danish architect who designed the Sydney Opera House UTZON
Glenn —, Best Motion Picture Actor – Musical/Comedy Golden Globe award-winner for Pocketful of Miracles FORD
Paul Gustave —, 19th-century French illustrator of works by Rabelais DORE
