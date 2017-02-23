Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 24th 2017

Clue Solution
City and major oil centre in Oklahoma, US, on the Arkansas River TULSA
River in Scotland upon which Newton Stewart, Dumfries and Galloway, stands CREE
Son of Chaos and god of darkness in Greek mythology EREBUS
Small breed of hound formerly used for hunting hares BEAGLE
Paul —, 1993 World Championships 800m gold medallist RUTO
Christian Gottlob —, German composer of 1771 opera Die Apotheke NEEFE
1975 novel by Clive Cussler ICEBERG
Vienna-born zither player who composed and played the theme from 1949 film noir The Third Man ANTONKARAS
Edible marine gastropod mollusc whose shell is used for ornament or decoration ABALONE
Main port and commercial capital of Yemen ADEN
Donkey in stories by A A Milne EEYORE
1953 novel by Nevil Shute INTHEWET
Larry —, US virtuoso mouth organ player who died in 2001 ADLER
US singer-songwriter whose posthumous album The Dock of the Bay was released in 1968 OTISREDDING
Frederick —, English founder of an aircraft manufacturing company in 1909 HANDLEYPAGE
Vicente —, revolutionary general elected president of Mexico in 1829 GUERRERO
2006 Patricia Cornwell novel ATRISK
Peter —, director of films Fearless and The Truman Show WEIR