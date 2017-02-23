Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz February 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|City and major oil centre in Oklahoma, US, on the Arkansas River
|TULSA
|River in Scotland upon which Newton Stewart, Dumfries and Galloway, stands
|CREE
|Son of Chaos and god of darkness in Greek mythology
|EREBUS
|Small breed of hound formerly used for hunting hares
|BEAGLE
|Paul —, 1993 World Championships 800m gold medallist
|RUTO
|Christian Gottlob —, German composer of 1771 opera Die Apotheke
|NEEFE
|1975 novel by Clive Cussler
|ICEBERG
|Vienna-born zither player who composed and played the theme from 1949 film noir The Third Man
|ANTONKARAS
|Edible marine gastropod mollusc whose shell is used for ornament or decoration
|ABALONE
|Main port and commercial capital of Yemen
|ADEN
|Donkey in stories by A A Milne
|EEYORE
|1953 novel by Nevil Shute
|INTHEWET
|Larry —, US virtuoso mouth organ player who died in 2001
|ADLER
|US singer-songwriter whose posthumous album The Dock of the Bay was released in 1968
|OTISREDDING
|Frederick —, English founder of an aircraft manufacturing company in 1909
|HANDLEYPAGE
|Vicente —, revolutionary general elected president of Mexico in 1829
|GUERRERO
|2006 Patricia Cornwell novel
|ATRISK
|Peter —, director of films Fearless and The Truman Show
|WEIR