Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 26th 2017

Clue Solution
BBC TV sitcom that starred Ronnie Barker as Albert Arkwright OPENALLHOURS
Town in Arthurian legend associated with the character Elaine ASTOLAT
Beijing-born actor who played Yin Yang in 2010 action film The Expendables JETLI
Sarah —, character in Charles Dickens novel Martin Chuzzlewit noted for her large umbrella GAMP
The —, 1980s ITV sitcom starring Bill Maynard GAFFER
Lucian —, Berlin-born British painter whose works include 1952’s Portrait of John Minton FREUD
2000 film thriller starring James Marsden and Lena Headey GOSSIP
Sea of —, arm of the Black Sea fed chiefly by the River Don AZOV
2008 Grammy Award for Song of the Year and Record of the Year winner by Amy Winehouse REHAB
Any of several breeds of gundog with a silky coat and long ears SPANIEL
Department of central France; capital Tours INDREETLOIRE
Chay —, Scottish yachtsman who sailed single-handed around the globe in a westward direction in 1970-71 BLYTH
Protagonist of 1939 John Steinbeck novel The Grapes of Wrath TOMJOAD
The —, 2003 children’s book by Jostein Gaarder ORANGEGIRL
Capital of Gabon LIBREVILLE
Jean —, Strasbourg-born artist also known by the first name Hans whose works include 1938 sculpture Growth ARP
Mr —, character in Charles Dickens story A Christmas Carol for whom Scrooge worked as an apprentice FEZZIWIG
Another name for a hazelnut FILBERT
Michael —, presenter whose television credits include Antiques Roadshow and Crackerjack! ASPEL
Kel —, golfer who won The Open Championship in 1960 NAGLE
James —, 1976 winner of the F1 World Drivers’ Championship HUNT