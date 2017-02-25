Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz February 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|BBC TV sitcom that starred Ronnie Barker as Albert Arkwright
|OPENALLHOURS
|Town in Arthurian legend associated with the character Elaine
|ASTOLAT
|Beijing-born actor who played Yin Yang in 2010 action film The Expendables
|JETLI
|Sarah —, character in Charles Dickens novel Martin Chuzzlewit noted for her large umbrella
|GAMP
|The —, 1980s ITV sitcom starring Bill Maynard
|GAFFER
|Lucian —, Berlin-born British painter whose works include 1952’s Portrait of John Minton
|FREUD
|2000 film thriller starring James Marsden and Lena Headey
|GOSSIP
|Sea of —, arm of the Black Sea fed chiefly by the River Don
|AZOV
|2008 Grammy Award for Song of the Year and Record of the Year winner by Amy Winehouse
|REHAB
|Any of several breeds of gundog with a silky coat and long ears
|SPANIEL
|Department of central France; capital Tours
|INDREETLOIRE
|Chay —, Scottish yachtsman who sailed single-handed around the globe in a westward direction in 1970-71
|BLYTH
|Protagonist of 1939 John Steinbeck novel The Grapes of Wrath
|TOMJOAD
|The —, 2003 children’s book by Jostein Gaarder
|ORANGEGIRL
|Capital of Gabon
|LIBREVILLE
|Jean —, Strasbourg-born artist also known by the first name Hans whose works include 1938 sculpture Growth
|ARP
|Mr —, character in Charles Dickens story A Christmas Carol for whom Scrooge worked as an apprentice
|FEZZIWIG
|Another name for a hazelnut
|FILBERT
|Michael —, presenter whose television credits include Antiques Roadshow and Crackerjack!
|ASPEL
|Kel —, golfer who won The Open Championship in 1960
|NAGLE
|James —, 1976 winner of the F1 World Drivers’ Championship
|HUNT