Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 7th 2017

Clue
Solution
Paul —, actor whose roles included Victor Laszlo in 1942 film drama Casablanca HENREID
2012 film drama starring Charlotte Rampling in the title role IANNA
Peter —, 1988 Olympic 1,500m gold medallist RONO
Earl of Wessex; father of Harold II of England GODWIN
Commune in Ardennes, NE France, site of a 1940 World War II battle SEDAN
Town in Germany at the confluence of the Elbe and Mulde rivers DESSAU
Ball worth five points in snooker BLUE
River rising in SW Tibet that flows south-west across Pakistan to the Arabian Sea INDUS
James —, author of semi-autobiographical novels It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet and Vets Might Fly HERRIOT
Alfred —, British painter whose works include 1925’s Their Majesties’ Return from Ascot MUNNINGS
City in Germany; leading administrative centre of the Ruhr ESSEN
G Gordon —, former US soldier and FBI agent jailed for his role in the Watergate scandal LIDDY
Peter —, actor who starred as ‘Dangerous’ Davies in ITV series The Last Detective DAVISON
Lena —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Enemies, A Love Story OLIN
M —, India Test cricketer who hit 199 against Sri Lanka at Kanpur in 1986 AZHARUDDIN
City in Tasmania; main port for trade with the Australian mainland LAUNCESTON
Standard monetary unit of Romania LEU
Tyson —, 2007 World Championships 100m and 200m gold medallist GAY
Simon —, actor who played James Bellamy in 1970s ITV drama series Upstairs, Downstairs WILLIAMS
Plant also called vegetable oyster with a long white edible taproot SALSIFY
Twyla —, US dancer who conceived, directed and choreographed 2002 Broadway musical Movin’ Out THARP
Russell —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Gladiator CROWE
Christian —, French couturier noted for his New Look DIOR
