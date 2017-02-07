Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers February 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz February 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Steve —, 1986 Commonwealth 800m gold medallist CRAM
Edwin —, painter whose works include 1848’s Dog with Slipper LANDSEER
Greg —, cyclist who won the 1986 Tour de France LEMOND
Town and coastal tourist resort in North Yorkshire FILEY
City in California, US, located on two islands in San Francisco Bay ALAMEDA
Fibrous substance extracted from silkworms used in the manufacture of fishing tackle GUT
1974 novel by Richard Adams SHARDIK
State capital of Oregon, US SALEM
Ninette —, Ireland-born ballet dancer and choreographer who died in 2002 DEVALOIS
The —, nickname of 1920-22 World Light Heavyweight boxing champion Georges Carpentier ORCHIDMAN
Small European flatfish such as the Mediterranean — living on mixed or muddy bottoms SCALDFISH
Harold —, British prime Minister from 1957-63 MACMILLAN
Region in Lancashire between the Wyre and Ribble estuaries FYLDE
Louis —, French motor car manufacturer born in 1877 RENAULT
The —, shallow inlet on the North Sea coast between Lincolnshire and Norfolk WASH
Railway that ran the Flying Scotsman service from King’s Cross to Edinburgh (inits) LNER
Sally —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for M*A*S*H KELLERMAN
Chicago Cubs MLB player who hit 179 home runs in the three seasons between 1998-2000 SAMMYSOSA
Diving bird of northern oceans with a black and white plumage AUK
N —, England Test cricketer who took 5-55 against Pakistan at Karachi in 1973 GIFFORD
Deborah —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for The Sundowners KERR
Johann Sebastian —, German composer of keyboard music collection The Well-Tempered Clavier BACH
