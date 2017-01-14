Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers January 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz January 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1980 novel by Desmond Bagley BAHAMACRISIS
Republic in SE Europe; capital Kiev UKRAINE
Milo —, actor who played Bunjy Kennefick in BBC TV sitcom Me Mammy OSHEA
— Peninsula, triangular area of land between the Great Australian Bight and Spencer Gulf EYRE
2000 novel by Stephanie Theobald BICHE
Richard —, choreographer; Rambert Dance Company artistic director from 1986-92 ALSTON
Welsh town north-east of Swansea housing a ruined castle NEATH
Siren in German legend said to lure boatmen to destruction from her rock at the edge of the Rhine LORELEI
Nursery rhyme character in Lewis Carroll book Through the Looking-Glass HUMPTYDUMPTY
Market town in Eure-et-Loir, France, housing a Gothic cathedral CHARTRES
Celia —, actress who portrayed Doris Speed in 2010 BBC TV drama The Road to Coronation Street IMRIE
Henry —, actor who played Mr Pugh in ITV sitcom The Worker MCGEE
Juliette —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Chocolat BINOCHE
Alter ego of comic book character Batman BRUCEWAYNE
Alcoholic drink flavoured with juniper berries GIN
22nd letter of the Greek alphabet CHI
Thin slice of meat, usually veal, coated with egg and breadcrumbs and fried ESCALOPE
London-born US film and stage comedian who died in 2003 aged 100 BOBHOPE
Keith —, television chef who authored 2000 autobiography Out of the Frying Pan FLOYD
Freshwater game fish such as the Brown — or Rainbow — TROUT
Colourless double sulphate of aluminium and potassium used in dressing leather ALUM
