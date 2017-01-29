Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz January 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Large desert-living African antelope with long twisted horns
|ADDAX
|Fruit such as a Granny Smith or Golden Delicious
|APPLE
|Member of an indigenous people of northern Canada, Greenland and Alaska
|INUIT
|Djimon —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for In America
|HOUNSOU
|Henry —, author of novels Amelia and An Apology for the Life of Mrs Shamela Andrews
|FIELDING
|Hariyanto —, Indonesian badminton player; 1995 IBF World Championship men’s singles winner
|ARBI
|Laura —, 1987 US Women’s Open Golf Championship winner
|DAVIES
|Mild yellow Dutch cheese
|EDAM
|Kahn —, Samoa and Bath Rugby scrum-half
|FOTUALII
|Andris —, Latvian conductor; Music Director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 2014
|NELSONS
|Sonja —, 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympic individual figure skating gold medallist
|HENIE
|One of The Three Musketeers in works by Alexandre Dumas
|ATHOS
|John —, actor who played Mr Humphries in 1977 film comedy Are You Being Served?
|INMAN
|Score of 40-40 in a game of tennis
|DEUCE
|Small tree with edible oval fruit
|PLUM
|1997 action film starring Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman
|AIRFORCEONE
|MS —, 2011 Cricket World Cup Final Man of the Match for India
|DHONI
|1979 novel by Bernard Malamud
|DUBINSLIVES
|Agile monkey of the forests of South America with a cowl of thick hair on the top of the head
|CAPUCHIN
|1995 stage play by Jez Butterworth
|MOJO