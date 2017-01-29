Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

admin Mirror Quiz

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz January 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Large desert-living African antelope with long twisted horns ADDAX
Fruit such as a Granny Smith or Golden Delicious APPLE
Member of an indigenous people of northern Canada, Greenland and Alaska INUIT
Djimon —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for In America HOUNSOU
Henry —, author of novels Amelia and An Apology for the Life of Mrs Shamela Andrews FIELDING
Hariyanto —, Indonesian badminton player; 1995 IBF World Championship men’s singles winner ARBI
Laura —, 1987 US Women’s Open Golf Championship winner DAVIES
Mild yellow Dutch cheese EDAM
Kahn —, Samoa and Bath Rugby scrum-half FOTUALII
Andris —, Latvian conductor; Music Director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 2014 NELSONS
Sonja —, 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympic individual figure skating gold medallist HENIE
One of The Three Musketeers in works by Alexandre Dumas ATHOS
John —, actor who played Mr Humphries in 1977 film comedy Are You Being Served? INMAN
Score of 40-40 in a game of tennis DEUCE
Small tree with edible oval fruit PLUM
1997 action film starring Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman AIRFORCEONE
MS —, 2011 Cricket World Cup Final Man of the Match for India DHONI
1979 novel by Bernard Malamud DUBINSLIVES
Agile monkey of the forests of South America with a cowl of thick hair on the top of the head CAPUCHIN
1995 stage play by Jez Butterworth MOJO