Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers January 31st 2017

admin Mirror Quiz

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz January 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Timo —, German who finished 7th on his F1 debut in the 2004 Canadian GP GLOCK
Francois —, rugby union flanker; 2010 South Africa Test debutant against Wales LOUW
Carlos —, president of Argentina from 1989-99 MENEM
Chess piece of the lowest value PAWN
Costantino —, Italian golfer; 1997 Canon European Masters tournament winner ROCCA
Jean-Marc —, WBA Cruiserweight champion from 2002-05 MORMECK
Medium-sized sheepdog with a silky, usually black-and-white, coat BORDERCOLLIE
Female singer-songwriter whose UK No 1 albums include 1985’s Hounds of Love KATEBUSH
David —, actor who played John Bosley in US television series Charlie’s Angels DOYLE
Arthur —, Liverpudlian comedian who starred as Tommy Gander in 1941 film The Ghost Train ASKEY
Hiram —, historian and later US Senator who discovered the Inca ruins of Machu Picchu BINGHAM
Highest adult male voice ALTO
Ancient racket game that used a shuttlecock BATTLEDORE
— Swamp, wetland in SE Georgia and N Florida partly drained by the Suwannee River OKEFENOKEE
Stephen —, Best Actor Oscar nominee for The Crying Game REA
Fish with a long snake-like body EEL
Industrial town in S Wales on the Loughor estuary LLANELLI
Daughter of Prospero in William Shakespeare play The Tempest MIRANDA
Dick —, British stage and television comedian who starred in 1972 film Ooh… You Are Awful EMERY
Simon —, presenter of BBC TV children’s show Blue Peter from 1978-86 GROOM
The —, 1994 action film starring Brandon Lee in the title role as Eric Draven CROW