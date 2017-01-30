Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers January 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz January 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Timo —, German who finished 7th on his F1 debut in the 2004 Canadian GP
|GLOCK
|Francois —, rugby union flanker; 2010 South Africa Test debutant against Wales
|LOUW
|Carlos —, president of Argentina from 1989-99
|MENEM
|Chess piece of the lowest value
|PAWN
|Costantino —, Italian golfer; 1997 Canon European Masters tournament winner
|ROCCA
|Jean-Marc —, WBA Cruiserweight champion from 2002-05
|MORMECK
|Medium-sized sheepdog with a silky, usually black-and-white, coat
|BORDERCOLLIE
|Female singer-songwriter whose UK No 1 albums include 1985’s Hounds of Love
|KATEBUSH
|David —, actor who played John Bosley in US television series Charlie’s Angels
|DOYLE
|Arthur —, Liverpudlian comedian who starred as Tommy Gander in 1941 film The Ghost Train
|ASKEY
|Hiram —, historian and later US Senator who discovered the Inca ruins of Machu Picchu
|BINGHAM
|Highest adult male voice
|ALTO
|Ancient racket game that used a shuttlecock
|BATTLEDORE
|— Swamp, wetland in SE Georgia and N Florida partly drained by the Suwannee River
|OKEFENOKEE
|Stephen —, Best Actor Oscar nominee for The Crying Game
|REA
|Fish with a long snake-like body
|EEL
|Industrial town in S Wales on the Loughor estuary
|LLANELLI
|Daughter of Prospero in William Shakespeare play The Tempest
|MIRANDA
|Dick —, British stage and television comedian who starred in 1972 film Ooh… You Are Awful
|EMERY
|Simon —, presenter of BBC TV children’s show Blue Peter from 1978-86
|GROOM
|The —, 1994 action film starring Brandon Lee in the title role as Eric Draven
|CROW