Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 11th 2017

Clue
Solution
Ice hockey team; 2007 Stanley Cup Finals winners ANAHEIMDUCKS
Edward —, English pirate also known as Blackbeard who died in 1718 TEACH
Unit of length equal to three feet YARD
City in SE Spain on the Segura River MURCIA
State capital of Oregon, US SALEM
Island in Venice linked with San Marco Island by the — Bridge over the Grand Canal RIALTO
Omar —, actor who played Dr Eric Foreman in US television series House EPPS
Sophie —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Hotel Rwanda OKONEDO
The —, 1983 novel by Ellis Peters DEVILSNOVICE
Region of SW Italy; capital Catanzaro CALABRIA
Edward —, prime minister from 1970-74 HEATH
Fast powerful overhead stroke in tennis SMASH
2009 novel by Robert Harris LUSTRUM
Predatory gull-like bird such as the Arctic — SKUA
2012 film drama starring Dennis Quaid and Zac Efron ATANYPRICE
Charles —, 19th-century inventor of the English concertina and the Playfair cipher WHEATSTONE
City in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, housing an airport YAO
Arthur —, journalist born in 1875 best known for The Children’s Encyclopaedia MEE
Arthur Saint-Leon ballet with music by Leo Delibes first produced in 1870 COPPELIA
Isla —, Scottish folk singer; hostess on BBC TV show The Generation Game STCLAIR
Large North American deer also called an elk MOOSE
Powder made from beans of the cacao tree used to make a beverage COCOA
Nicolas —, director of films Two Deaths, Bad Timing and Track 29 ROEG
