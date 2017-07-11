Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Creole dish made of shrimps, ham, rice and onions JAMBALAYA
The —, 2000 comedy-drama film starring Sam Neill and Billy Mitchell DISH
— Islands, group in Greece including Corfu, Zante and Ithaca IONIAN
In mathematics, an angle of less than 90 degrees ACUTE
Stephen —, magician and television presenter whose credits include Go for It and Catchphrase MULHERN
Roman goddess of peace PAX
Dutch winners of the 1975 Eurovision Song Contest with Ding-a-dong TEACHIN
Airy spirit in William Shakespeare play The Tempest ARIEL
Petty constable in William Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing VERGES
Monica —, former White House intern associated with the impeachment of President Bill Clinton LEWINSKY
Edward —, English artist associated with Vorticism whose works include 1919 oil Dazzle-ships in Drydock at Liverpool WADSWORTH
— Islands, group in the Bismarck Archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean also known as the Manus Islands ADMIRALTY
City in S Turkey on the Seyhan River east of Tarsus ADANA
Customs union implemented by Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands in 1948 BENELUX
Racing toboggan on which riders lie supine LUGE
Legendary creature also called an abominable snowman YETI
Name by which St Petersburg, Russia was known from 1924-91 LENINGRAD
The —, 1884 novel by George Gissing featuring the characters Osmond Waymark and Julian Casti UNCLASSED
Pablo —, Spanish artist whose paintings include 1907’s Les Demoiselles d’Avignon PICASSO
Daniil —, Russian F1 driver at Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2017 KVYAT
Sixth letter in the Greek alphabet ZETA
Balazs —, 1996 Olympic hammer gold medallist KISS
VIDEO