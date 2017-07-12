Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Gert —, actor who played the title role in 1964 action film Goldfinger FROBE
Ninette —, Ireland-born ballet dancer and choreographer who died in 2002 DEVALOIS
Wladyslaw —, 1972 Olympic shot put gold medallist KOMAR
Singer-actress who played Leather Tuscadero in US television sitcom Happy Days SUZIQUATRO
Marine fish such as the Quillback — or China — ROCKFISH
City in San Joaquin County, California, noted for its production of Zinfandel wine LODI
1957 novel by Vladimir Nabokov PNIN
City in Punjab, India, home to the Golden Temple AMRITSAR
North American poplar such as the Eastern — whose seeds are covered with white hairs COTTONWOOD
Another name for mother-of-pearl NACRE
1960s ITV comedy series starring Kenny Everett and Jonathan Routh NICETIME
Port and resort on Gotland Island, SE Sweden VISBY
Anthony —, Dutch aircraft designer who died in 1939 FOKKER
In the game of bowls, a bulge or weight inside one side of a bowl BIAS
Adolfo —, actor who played Emilio Largo in 1965 action film Thunderball CELI
Member of a Native American people of Arizona and NW Mexico YAQUI
2011 music and dance film starring Kenny Wormald and Julianne Hough FOOTLOOSE
European freshwater fish also called a pope RUFFE
1963 film Western starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara MCLINTOCK
Alastair —, actor who played the title role in 1951 film drama Scrooge SIM
Cathedral city in North Yorkshire on the River Ure RIPON
Jean-Francois —, golfer; 2004 French Open tournament winner REMESY
Alessandro —, Italian physicist who developed the first electrochemical cell VOLTA
Gete —, 2005 and 2006 Berlin Marathon women’s race winner WAMI
Salvador —, Spanish painter whose works include 1937’s Metamorphosis of Narcissus DALI
