Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 19th 2017

admin Mirror Quiz

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Max —, English actor-comedian whose creations included Professor Wallofski WALL
Alan —, 1974 Commonwealth 400m hurdles gold medallist PASCOE
2004 comedy-drama film starring Jude Law in the title role ALFIE
Benicio —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for 21 Grams DELTORO
Longest river in Scotland TAY
South American rodent with a white-tipped tail related to the agouti ACOUCHI
Jo —, 1987 Wimbledon mixed doubles tennis championship winner with Jeremy Bates DURIE
Winner of the 1965 PGA Championship DAVEMARR
Flowerless plant of the genus Equisetum such as the Marsh — or Wood — HORSETAIL
2002 romcom starring Madonna and Adriano Giannini SWEPTAWAY
Underworld abode of the souls of the dead in Greek mythology HADES
Aleister —, British occultist and poet who died in 1947 CROWLEY
Mark —, actor who played Friar Tuck in 2010 action film Robin Hood ADDY
Edward —, 19th-century English humorist noted for nonsense poems such as The Jumblies LEAR
Meat pie, usually of seasoned ground pork, traditionally eaten at Christmas by French Canadians TOURTIERE
1993 comedy film starring Dan Aykroyd and Jane Curtin CONEHEADS
Adrienne —, actress who played Mrs Alexander in 1971 film drama A Clockwork Orange CORRI
Tropical Asian plant with fleshy leaves cultivated for its large edible rootstock TARO