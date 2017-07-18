Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Max —, English actor-comedian whose creations included Professor Wallofski
|WALL
|Alan —, 1974 Commonwealth 400m hurdles gold medallist
|PASCOE
|2004 comedy-drama film starring Jude Law in the title role
|ALFIE
|Benicio —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for 21 Grams
|DELTORO
|Longest river in Scotland
|TAY
|South American rodent with a white-tipped tail related to the agouti
|ACOUCHI
|Jo —, 1987 Wimbledon mixed doubles tennis championship winner with Jeremy Bates
|DURIE
|Winner of the 1965 PGA Championship
|DAVEMARR
|Flowerless plant of the genus Equisetum such as the Marsh — or Wood —
|HORSETAIL
|2002 romcom starring Madonna and Adriano Giannini
|SWEPTAWAY
|Underworld abode of the souls of the dead in Greek mythology
|HADES
|Aleister —, British occultist and poet who died in 1947
|CROWLEY
|Mark —, actor who played Friar Tuck in 2010 action film Robin Hood
|ADDY
|Edward —, 19th-century English humorist noted for nonsense poems such as The Jumblies
|LEAR
|Meat pie, usually of seasoned ground pork, traditionally eaten at Christmas by French Canadians
|TOURTIERE
|1993 comedy film starring Dan Aykroyd and Jane Curtin
|CONEHEADS
|Adrienne —, actress who played Mrs Alexander in 1971 film drama A Clockwork Orange
|CORRI
|Tropical Asian plant with fleshy leaves cultivated for its large edible rootstock
|TARO