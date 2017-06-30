Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Tony —, bowls player who won the 1986, 1987 and 2002 World Indoor Singles Championship ALLCOCK
Antonio —, Italian sculptor whose works include 1793’s Eros and Psyche CANOVA
Type of puzzle consisting of pictures representing syllables and words REBUS
Jack —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Oliver! WILD
P J —, US satirist whose volumes include Holidays in Hell and Holidays in Heck OROURKE
1989 film drama starring Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington GLORY
Jean-Jacques —, director of films Diva and Betty Blue BEINEIX
Largest city in Scotland GLASGOW
2012 novel by Martin Amis subtitled State of England LIONELASBO
Port in SW Republic of Ireland at the mouth of the River Lee CORK
Standard unit of currency of Turkey LIRA
Port and resort in the Algarve, Portugal FARO
Dried oil-yielding kernel of the coconut COPRA
City in central Chile; chief port of the country VALPARAISO
River in Cornwall upon which Lostwithiel stands FOWEY
Bob —, television presenter whose credits include Nationwide and Open Air WELLINGS
Ancient kingdom in the Old Testament east of the Dead Sea MOAB
Michael —, 2002 Commonwealth 1,500m gold medallist EAST
The —, 2000 film thriller starring Jennifer Lopez and Vince Vaughn CELL