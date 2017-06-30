Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Tony —, bowls player who won the 1986, 1987 and 2002 World Indoor Singles Championship
|ALLCOCK
|Antonio —, Italian sculptor whose works include 1793’s Eros and Psyche
|CANOVA
|Type of puzzle consisting of pictures representing syllables and words
|REBUS
|Jack —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Oliver!
|WILD
|P J —, US satirist whose volumes include Holidays in Hell and Holidays in Heck
|OROURKE
|1989 film drama starring Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington
|GLORY
|Jean-Jacques —, director of films Diva and Betty Blue
|BEINEIX
|Largest city in Scotland
|GLASGOW
|2012 novel by Martin Amis subtitled State of England
|LIONELASBO
|Port in SW Republic of Ireland at the mouth of the River Lee
|CORK
|Standard unit of currency of Turkey
|LIRA
|Port and resort in the Algarve, Portugal
|FARO
|Dried oil-yielding kernel of the coconut
|COPRA
|City in central Chile; chief port of the country
|VALPARAISO
|River in Cornwall upon which Lostwithiel stands
|FOWEY
|Bob —, television presenter whose credits include Nationwide and Open Air
|WELLINGS
|Ancient kingdom in the Old Testament east of the Dead Sea
|MOAB
|Michael —, 2002 Commonwealth 1,500m gold medallist
|EAST
|The —, 2000 film thriller starring Jennifer Lopez and Vince Vaughn
|CELL