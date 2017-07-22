Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 23rd 2017

admin Mirror Quiz

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
2001 film comedy starring Rowan Atkinson and John Cleese RATRACE
Lower scoring of the two sets of rings on an archery target OUTER
Island in the English Channel whose two main parts are linked by the isthmus La Coupee SARK
Iridaceous genus of plants with white, yellow or purple flowers CROCUS
Jean-Baptiste-Camille —, French artist whose works include 1871’s The Marsh at Arleux COROT
Brian —, author of 1991 volume of biography An Evil Cradling KEENAN
Spa town in Allier, France; seat of the collaborationist government from 1940-44 VICHY
Pear-shaped fruit with a leathery green or blackish skin AVOCADO
Big band singer and composer nicknamed The Velvet Fog who died in 1999 MELTORME
Patsy —, inaugural winner of the UK Championship snooker tournament in 1977 FAGAN
Shrub or small tree with red, purple or black berry-like fruits ELDER
Old World songbird with a harsh chattering cry CHAT
Valentina —, cosmonaut; first woman in space TERESHKOVA
1999 novel by Andy McNab CRISISFOUR
Unit of weight equal to 2,240 pounds TON
Archibald —, US Solicitor General from 1961-65 COX
Province of Ireland whose counties include Mayo CONNACHT
Sea nymph in Greek mythology who detained Odysseus on the island of Ogygia CALYPSO
Cultivated variety of cabbage with a compact head and wrinkled leaves SAVOY
Plant in Greek mythology whose fruit induced forgetfulness in those who ate it LOTUS
Waterbird of Europe, Asia and North America with a white bill and forehead COOT