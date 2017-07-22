Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|2001 film comedy starring Rowan Atkinson and John Cleese
|RATRACE
|Lower scoring of the two sets of rings on an archery target
|OUTER
|Island in the English Channel whose two main parts are linked by the isthmus La Coupee
|SARK
|Iridaceous genus of plants with white, yellow or purple flowers
|CROCUS
|Jean-Baptiste-Camille —, French artist whose works include 1871’s The Marsh at Arleux
|COROT
|Brian —, author of 1991 volume of biography An Evil Cradling
|KEENAN
|Spa town in Allier, France; seat of the collaborationist government from 1940-44
|VICHY
|Pear-shaped fruit with a leathery green or blackish skin
|AVOCADO
|Big band singer and composer nicknamed The Velvet Fog who died in 1999
|MELTORME
|Patsy —, inaugural winner of the UK Championship snooker tournament in 1977
|FAGAN
|Shrub or small tree with red, purple or black berry-like fruits
|ELDER
|Old World songbird with a harsh chattering cry
|CHAT
|Valentina —, cosmonaut; first woman in space
|TERESHKOVA
|1999 novel by Andy McNab
|CRISISFOUR
|Unit of weight equal to 2,240 pounds
|TON
|Archibald —, US Solicitor General from 1961-65
|COX
|Province of Ireland whose counties include Mayo
|CONNACHT
|Sea nymph in Greek mythology who detained Odysseus on the island of Ogygia
|CALYPSO
|Cultivated variety of cabbage with a compact head and wrinkled leaves
|SAVOY
|Plant in Greek mythology whose fruit induced forgetfulness in those who ate it
|LOTUS
|Waterbird of Europe, Asia and North America with a white bill and forehead
|COOT