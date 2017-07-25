Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
| Old Testament Hebrew prophet of the 9th century BC (6)
|LAUGHTER
| William —, English author of The Marriage of Heaven and Hell and The Book of Los (5)
|CAMEMBERT
| Tina —, actress who created and starred in US television comedy series 30 Rock (3)
|HALAS
| Overseas region of France in the Indian Ocean; capital Saint-Denis (7)
|BANBURY
| Capital of Eritrea (6)
|PEN
| See 14
|FORSTER
| Martin —, singer-actor who played Steve Owen in BBC TV soap EastEnders (4)
|TARTU
| — I, king of Syria from 161-150 BC (9)
|CAGE
| Rich soft creamy cheese named after a commune in Orne, NW France (9)
|THEBOURNE
| See 3 Across
|AULD
| John —, Hungary-born co-director of 1954 animated film Animal Farm (5)
|BLAKE
| Market town on the River Cherwell in Oxfordshire (7)
|PRESENT
| See 17 Across
|FEY
| 1880 novel by Emile Zola (4)
|REUNION
| 2009 stage play by Jez Butterworth (9)
|KEMP
| Inca emperor put to death by the Spaniards in 1533 (9)
|DEMETRIUS
| Female swan (3)
|ULTIMATUM
| E M —, author of novels Howards End and A Room with a View (7)
|HALAS
| University city in S Estonia formerly under Russian, Polish and Swedish rule (5)
|NANA
| Stuart —, English golfer; 1997 Europe 1 Cannes Open tournament winner (4)
|JERUSALEM
| James —, author of 1957 autobiographical novel A Death in the Family (4)
|ATAHUALPA