Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Belinda —, actress who played Libby Fox in BBC TV soap EastEnders (5) OWUSU
1999 horror film starring Patricia Arquette and Gabriel Byrne (8) COKE
Courtier in William Shakespeare play Hamlet (5) CALIGULA
1952 novel by Bernard Malamud (3,7) ANDME
M A —, England Test cricketer who hit 151 against New Zealand at Nottingham in 1990 (8) CYRUS
That part of the lower back also called the lumbus (4) SMIT
Thomas William —, English agriculturist associated with the Holkham estate in Norfolk (4) AGATE
Roman emperor from 37-41 AD (8) CARRYONUP
The —, 1992 film thriller starring Forest Whitaker, Stephen Rea and Miranda Richardson (6,4) THEKHYBER
See 19 Down CACCIA
The —, 1994 novel by Rick Moody (3,5) ANGELS
— the Great, King of Persia from 559-530 BC (5) ANITA
John —, South Africa 2007 Rugby World Cup Final-winning captain (4) STIGMATA
Berkshire town housing a public school for boys (4) OSRIC
Impure form of quartz used in making pestles and mortars (5) THENATURAL
1968 film comedy starring Sidney James as Sir Sidney Ruff-Diamond (5,2,2,3,6) ATHERTON
Variety of beet with large succulent leaves and thick stalks used as a vegetable (5) CRYINGGAME
See 5 Down (9) ICESTORM
Brine-cured Canadian cheese named after a place in Quebec (3) OBOEDA
18th letter in the Greek alphabet (5) ETON
See 1 AGATE
See 6 FALLEN
The —, 2002 film comedy starring Jimi Mistry as Ramu Gupta (4) OKA
2004 film comedy starring Ben Stiller and Jack Black (4) SIGMA
VIDEO